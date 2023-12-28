Alabama’s Jalen Milroe Said He Got ‘Last Laugh’ Over Former OC Bill O’Brien For Doubting Potential As QB

Videos by OutKick

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is staying motivated as he takes in the Rose Bowl spotlight, reminding people he’s built to lead at quarterback against his many doubters. Starting in a heavily anticipated CFP Semifinal against Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan team, Milroe feels equipped for the moment.

Jalen Milroe Calls Out Former OC Bill O’Brien For Doubting QB Abilities

On Thursday, the media appeared in Los Angeles to meet with several players from Alabama’s offense and Michigan’s defense.

Jalen Milroe delivered a cold callback to former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, sharing that the OC advised Milroe to switch positions.

Milroe let off some steam on O’Brien, now part of a crumbling dynasty with the New England Patriots.

As a form of motivation or a moment of revenge, Milroe declared he was proving O’Brien and other doubters wrong.

“My own offensive coordinator [Bill O’Brien] told me I shouldn’t play quarterback … that’s something I get motivation from.”

Milroe Gets ‘Last Laugh’

When one member of the media asked Milroe about his reaction to O’Brien’s words, Milroe sharply responded, “How would you feel if I told you that you sucked?”

Still, the player’s at ease with where he’s at. “Look where I’m at right now. So who gets the last laugh?”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien converses with Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregame warmups prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Milroe’s taking his victory lap after fighting some adversity to reach the Rose Bowl limelight. Rebounding from an early-season ‘benching,’ Milroe’s underdog mentality lands at the perfect moment, heading into a slugfest with a favored Wolverines team.

The matchup on paper braces Milroe for a ‘prove-it’ moment. Operating in a different gear than Alabama’s recent string of pocket passers, Milroe’s potential for the spotlight goes radically in both ways. Many heading into the matchup believe Nick Saban’s schematics for the defense will save the day. Milroe thinks he can be the key to victory, so there’s much for him to play up to on Monday.

Only a rocket arm like Milroe’s could have pulled off the season-saving, game-winning throw against Auburn. And facing a defense like Michigan’s, capable of putting a lid on big-play potential and scrambling QBs, surely tests Milroe and the Alabama offense’s (limited) strengths.

Bet against Milroe and Nick Saban at your own risk.

Alabama and Michigan face off at the Rose Bowl on Monday. Check in with OutKick as we bring on-the-ground reporting from Pasadena all weekend.