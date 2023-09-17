Alabama Went To Tampa To Recruit, And A Game Of Survivor Broke Out With South Florida

Videos by OutKick

Well, hopefully Alabama will get some recruits out of its trip to Tampa, Florida, for a rare, road rent-a-win against little bitty South Florida.

Recruiting was why mighty No. 10 Alabama with all its mystique, history and brand awareness traveled to talent-rich Tampa to play 34-point underdog South Florida. The Bulls were 1-11 last season and 3-18 the previous two seasons. Alabama coaches went to high school games Friday night. Then they fought for their lives with their players for most of Saturday afternoon before eking out a 17-3 win.

Alabama coach Nick Saban did not much to clap for through most of the Tide’s game vs. South Florida Saturday in Tampa, but in the end Alabama won. (Photo by Cliff Welch via Getty Images)

Late in the third quarter, the Crimson Tide still found itself in a 3-3 fight to avoid its most embarrassing loss since coach Nick Saban’s first season with the Tide in 2007 when it fell to Louisiana-Monroe, 21-14.

Alabama Did Not Lead South Florida Until Third Quarter

“I’m really proud of our players,” he said. “I know we struggled a little bit on offense, but I’m really proud of the way they competed.”

A little bit?

New Alabama starting sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner, a Notre Dame backup who transferred in last spring, looked every bit the backup. He short-hopped open receivers as if he was trying to throw the ball away and mistakenly called pass protections.

All four of Buchner’s drives finished in punts as he finished 5-of-14 passing for 34 yards before redshirt freshman Ty Simpson replaced him in the second quarter with South Florida leading 3-0 on a 44-yard field goal in the opening period.

Simpson completed just 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards, but he finished the game. Previous starter Jalen Milroe did not play.

“I need to do a better job of preparing our team for these types of games,” Saban said.

He has only one more of that type left – Chattanooga on Nov. 18. Ole Miss (2-0) comes to Tuscaloosa on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Alabama’s Roydell Williams Shined

Tailback Roydell Williams was Alabama’s offense as he gained 129 yards on 17 carries, mostly in the second half. His 1-yard touchdown run gave Alabama its first lead at 10-3 with 4:35 to go in the third quarter.

Alabama’s announcers celebrated as if the Tide just took the lead in the Iron Bowl over an undefeated Auburn. But it was more gasping relief than anything.

“The world is back on its axis.”

– Alabama road play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart after Tide takes 10-3 lead in 3rd quarter over 30-point underdog South Florida. — Glenn Guilbeau (@LSUBeatTweet) September 16, 2023

Simpson added a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:56 left for the 17-3 final after an old school 80-yard drive in 11 plays behind Williams that looked like something out of the 1970s under Bear Bryant.

Saban’s quarterback position is about as solidified now as it was in August. If Buchner was expected to be the starter for the rest of the season, scratch that.

“We’re going to evaluate the quarterbacks who played today and Jalen Milroe this week and see who gives us the best opportunity,” Saban said.

Alabama Offensive Line Struggled

He will have to evaluate the offensive line, too. It allowed five sacks in all, including three to edge rusher Daquan Evans, who was rarely blocked by left tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Alabama was without starting left guard Tyler Booker because of back spasms. Saban said Proctor really missed having Booker next to him.

“Based on the sacks, I would evaluate the offensive line very well,” Saban deadpanned. “We messed up protections several times (quarterback’s job), and we got beat.”

Saban admired the pass rush attack by South Florida.

“They have probably as exotic a pressure package as anybody we’ve played,” he said.

Nick Saban Seemed At A Loss

All in all, it was either enough to get Saban thinking more about retirement, or motivated him more than usual to return Alabama to what it was.

“Hopefully, we’ll all learn lessons from the experience and improve,” he said.

That’s a false hope. For the Tide looks nothing like a national championship contender. And if Alabama doesn’t win it all this season, it will mark the longest gap between titles in the Saban era. The longest previous stretch without one under Saban is just two seasons – 2018 and ’19 after the 2017 title.

South Florida, of all programs, brought Alabama and Nick Saban to their knees. And that is not Alabama or Saban.