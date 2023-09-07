Tuscaloosa Hotels And AirBnbs For Alabama/Texas Cost As Much As A Car

Videos by OutKick

People hoping to find some hotel rooms this weekend in Tuscaloosa better be ready to spend a lot of money.

The Crimson Tide welcome the Longhorns Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, and the eyes of the college football world will be upon both teams.

It’s setting up to be an epic game, but attending it definitely won’t be cheap. The average ticket price is $453 with fees on SeatGeek, and hotels are a totally different beast.

Tuscaloosa, while a college town, isn’t overly big. Limited housing is guaranteed to drive costs up, and that’s exactly what’s happening going into Saturday night.

Will Texas be able to get revenge against Alabama? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Hotel and Airbnb prices are insane for Alabama/Texas game.

Rooms at the Embassy Suites on Hotels.com are nearly $5,000 for a Friday and Saturday night. Hotel Capstone will cost more than $4,500 for the two nights. A total of 15 Tuscaloosa area hotels are currently charging at least $1,000 for a Friday and Saturday night stay for the game.

That includes an Econo Lodge. You know the situation is getting tight when an Econo Lodge is charging $1,037 for two nights. There are also more than 40 hotels in the area already sold out.

Now, some of you might be thinking an Airbnb is the play with hotel prices being so high. Prepare to spend plenty of cash on that as well.

Below is a map of some listings in the area. The one listed for just under $4,000 comes out to $9,410 with taxes and fees.

Hotel and Airbnb prices in Tuscaloosa are insane for the Texas/Alabama game. (Credit: Airbnb)

Visiting Crimson Tide and Longhorns fans will be spending a lot of cash.

Welcome to the world of big time college football, folks. You have to pay if you want to play. There’s only a limited number of major games on the schedule.

When they roll around, you have to open your wallet and go to work. For comparison, there’s a car dealership near my home that sells cars for less than the housing options for the game Saturday night.

Are they excellent cars? Hard to say, but they’re used and cheaper than a Tuscaloosa hotel at the moment. That’s just crazy to me.

Alabama plays Texas Saturday night, and hotel prices are through the roof. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Demand drives prices and everyone wants to see if Texas can get revenge against the Crimson Tide. Tens of thousands of fans will pour into Tuscaloosa Saturday night, and those who can afford it will be shelling out huge cash for housing. They better hope their team wins. Imagine dropping $9,400 on an AirBnb and watching your team lose. Just brutal.