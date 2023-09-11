Alabama Reacts To Fans Shouting Racist Remarks At Texas Players

Videos by OutKick

The University of Alabama has strongly condemned behavior from fans Saturday night during the loss to Texas.

A video surfaced from the highly-anticipated matchup showing fans making racist remarks to a small group of Texas players.

A mother of a Texas player also spoke with OutKick and alleged they were spit on, had beer cans thrown at them and that Alabama students were out of control.

Alabama responds to inappropriate behavior from fans against Texas.

Now, the University of Alabama is hitting back hard at the conduct that was on display Saturday.

“We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night. To be clear, we condemn this behavior, and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect toward others. Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed, and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations is promptly removed and may be banned from future events,” a spokesperson for the university told OutKick in a Monday afternoon statement.

I previously reached out for comment on whether or not anyone had been removed or arrested. I have not received an answer at the time of publication.

Warning: some might find the video below offensive.

The behavior on display was completely unacceptable.

There’s absolutely no excuse for shouting, “You’re a f*cking f*ggot. You guys are all f*ggots. Go back back to the projects, f*ggot. Go back to the projects.”

None. People should be at games to have a good time and support their teams. Unfortunately, a very small group of idiots have made the news not about the game but about their idiotic actions.

It’s truly unfortunate because the majority of Alabama fans are awesome people. The tiny number of people out of control Saturday tar the entire fanbase with a bad name. Now, the school is putting the unidentified fans on blast.

The University of Alabama condemns fans making inappropriate and disgusting comments to Texas players. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Continue to check back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.