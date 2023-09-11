Alabama Fans Appear To Shout Racist Comments At Texas Players, Mother Reacts

Videos by OutKick

A group of Alabama fans appeared to shout racist remarks at Texas players during the team’s Saturday loss.

A troubling video surfaced Sunday night of four Texas players on the team’s sideline being harassed and shouted at in disturbing fashion by fans that were presumably cheering for Alabama.

Warning: some might find the language below disturbing.

An unidentified male could be heard in the video shouting, “You’re a f*cking f*ggot. You guys are all f*ggots. Go back back to the projects, f*ggot. Go back to the projects.” Other people near the recording were also shouting at the players, but the loud unidentified male seemed to be leading the charge.

None of the Texas players appeared to say anything in return, but simply danced and threw up the horns.

Mother of Texas player reacts to Alabama fans making racist remarks.

Angie Wisner, whose son Trey was on the sideline, reacted to the disgusting comments and tweeted, “The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that!”

She also claimed parents of Texas players were spit on and hit with beer cans.

Love you Son!

But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace https://t.co/4Jt89sycKt — Angie Wisner (@WisnerAngie) September 11, 2023

She also tweeted that what Texas parents experienced was “disrespectful” and “disgraceful.” I’ve reached out to Angie for further details and will update with any information she provides.

People making it about what was said definitely not! Whether racist or homophobic, I was demonstrating the disrespect because what the parents in the stand went through was definitely Disrespectful and Disgraceful!

All those boys are on a full scholarship at a wonderful school! — Angie Wisner (@WisnerAngie) September 11, 2023

The comments made towards Texas players were appalling.

While heckling and trash talking is part of sports, there’s no room for comments of this nature, especially the part about going “back to the projects.”

That’s the kind of rhetoric that simply has no place at a sporting event. It’s disgusting and shouldn’t be tolerated.

It’s also incredibly important to note a small group of idiots doesn’t represent the vast majority of Alabama fans. There’s no doubt the overwhelming majority of Crimson Tide fans – just like every fan base – is full of great Americans who wouldn’t ever dream of saying things of this nature. Unfortunately, the fan base’s reputation is tarnished because of these morons.

Video appears to show Alabama fans shouting racist comments at Texas players. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

