Setting The Scene: Alabama Kindly Welcomes Texas To Tuscaloosa With Rowdy Tailgates, Loud Fans, Cold Beer

What do you get when you welcome the Longhorns to Tuscaloosa for a showdown in Bryant Denny Stadium? Chaos, at least from a pregame setting between Alabama and Texas.

The Longhorns and Tide will take the field in a few hours, but the pregame party was already popping off outside the stadium. As you made your way to the stadium, you couldn’t help but notice the signs hanging from houses and apartments. Almost like a warm welcome to Texas fans as they courageously fought through the trash talk.

Restaurants were packed, street vendors were trying to sell everything from shirt pens to jerseys, the marketplace was on fire outside the stadium. As ‘Dixieland Delight’ played for the 15th time since, I started my stroll around the stadium, the smell of a heated rivalry in the makings started to hit my noise.

Alabama gear, along with Texas shirts, being sold in Tuscaloosa

Alabama fans having a little fun with Texas fans with signs outside their house

It was about to go-down in Tuscaloosa and Bryant Denny Stadium was the ring.

Texas Fans Have Been Here For Three Days

I ran into a number of Texas fans setup outside their RV, drinking a few beers, while eating what they called the ‘Best BBQ At The Game’, with the subtle shot at Alabama fans. How long have they been in Tuscaloosa? Five days one of the guys with a Dixie cup mentioned to me, most likely on his fourth or fifth of the day.

“We came in to town a bit early, wanting to see what all the fuss was about in Tuscaloosa,” Travis from Dallas mentioned. “I have to say, it’s lived up to the hype, with people in red actually a lot kinder than Oklahoma fans.We’re just here to drink a some beer and watch some Texas football. I thought some of these folks would be a little more hostile, but all they keep saying is ‘Roll Tide’. I’ll take it”

From the quad to the stadium, Alabama fans were already lining up for the traditional stadium walk by the players, wanting to get a look a Nick Saban.

As the Longhorns made their way off the team bus, the shouting got a little louder and fans from both sides got a little more emotional.

It was time for kickoff in Tuscaloosa, with the world watching.