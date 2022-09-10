Alabama Releases Exciting Hype Video For Game Against Texas

Alabama injected some energy into fans’ souls ahead of the Texas game.

The Crimson Tide and Longhorns will take the field at noon EST in Austin, and there’s no doubt it’s the biggest game of the weekend.

As we all know, you can’t have a huge college football game without a fun hype video, and Alabama dropped one featuring Mark Ingram to get people excited.

Now, was this video as great as the one Texas dropped narrated by Matthew McConaughey? I’d lean towards saying no, but it’s hard to top anything featuring the most famous Texas fan in the country.

However, whenever we’re debating dueling hype videos, you know we’re in a good place. That means college football is rolling.

Plus, bringing in a Heisman winner to juice up the fans is a great way to take things up a notch. Again, not sure it matches McConaughey, but it was still very entertaining.

Alabama looks to run Texas off the field Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

More than anything, people are unbelievably excited to watch Alabama and Texas throw absolute haymakers on the field this afternoon.

They’re two of the most historic programs in the history of the sport, but currently in very different stages. The Crimson Tide have won six national titles under Nick Saban and have become the best dynasty in the sport.

Will Alabama dominate Texas? (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Texas has struggled mightily to remain competitive, despite being in a state loaded with awesome recruits.

In Steve Sarkisian’s second year and with Quinn Ewers under center, fans have tons of optimism, and they’ll get a better understanding of what the Longhorns are after today’s game.

Will Texas upset Alabama? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Catch all the action at noon EST on Fox. It should be an epic battle, and props to both programs for dropping outstanding hype videos.