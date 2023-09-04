Alabama Returning The Favor To Texas Fans This Year In Tuscaloosa, Putting Them In The Upper Deck. Gotta Love The Receipts

Videos by OutKick

Alabama was agitated last season when Texas officials put the visiting Tide’ fans in the upper deck, so they’re returning the favor this weekend.

For last year’s game in Austin, the Alabama Million Dollar Band did not make the trip to Texas due to them being put in the upper-deck. The visiting team allotment was agreed upon in the initial contract between the two, but it did not specify fan seating.

So, Texas stuck them in the nose-bleed seats, keeping them away from the lower-bowl.

Turns out, Alabama keeps receipts. The contract between both parties is not regulated by the SEC, which calls for 2,000 tickets of the allotment to be in the lower bowl. This gave Texas the opportunity to put visiting fans in any section they wanted last season, which did not go over well in Alabama circles.

Will Reichard #16 of the Alabama Crimson Tide kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter to take the lead against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The SEC has a stipulation that calls for certain tickets to be located in the lower bowl, with the rest being seated in the upper-deck. But in the case of the returning trip of this home-and-home series, Alabama has decided to pay the Longhorns back.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told the Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News that they were able to give Texas the same type of hospitality this year.

“We are able to reciprocate a similar seating arrangement to what we had last year in Austin.”

Look where Texas put LSU’s band. That ain’t right. pic.twitter.com/9ZTvgsNZAG — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 7, 2019

This means that all 5,000 Texas fans that make the trip to Tuscaloosa this weekend will get a nice view of the pregame flyover in the upper deck. The contract between the two teams calls for 4,500 tickets for Alabama or Texas to buy, with 500 tickets being comped.

Last season was not the first time Texas pulled this with an SEC team. The Longhorns gave LSU the same treatment in 2019.

Safe to say Alabama is ready to welcome the Longhorns to Tuscaloosa.