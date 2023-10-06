Alabama Breaks Nearly Decade-Long Gambling Trend As Doubt Seeps In Ahead Of Texas A&M Game

Videos by OutKick

Alabama is a narrow favorite against an unranked team for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Crimson Tide travel to College Station to battle the Texas A&M Aggies and the line is -1.5 in favor of Nick Saban’s team at most books.

Despite being 11th in the country and playing an unranked team led by Jimbo Fisher, many people seem to think Alabama is destined to fall Saturday.

Will Texas A&M beat Alabama?

An incredible stat shows just how dire the situation is when it comes to gambling and the game essentially being a pick’em.

It’s the first time since a 2014 game against Arkansas that Alabama has been favored by fewer than 10 points against an unranked team, according to Evan Abrams. For reference, Barack Obama still had a couple years left in his presidency when that game was played.

Even more shocking, the last time Alabama was favored by fewer than three points against an unranked team was in 2007. George W. Bush was President in 2007! That was 16 years ago. I was in high school at the time. People still ordered DVDs from Netflix and Blockbuster was still a thing.

Alabama only 1-point favorite at Texas A&M

Last time Tide less than 10-point favorite vs. unranked team: 2014 vs. Arkansas

Are fans getting nervous ahead of the Crimson Tide/Aggies game?

As any college football fan will tell you, there certainly seems to be a bizarre feeling around this game in College Station.

On paper, Alabama should win. They’re ranked 11th in the country, have a the greatest coach in college football history, plenty of NFL talent and Texas A&M has pressed Max Johnson into the starting QB role after Conner Weigman suffered a season-ending injury.

A&M is off to a 4-1 start on the season, but when looking at the information in front of fans, it feels like Alabama should win. Yet, that’s not what many people think is going to happen Saturday afternoon in Texas.

Public perception seems to be Alabama is in big trouble after already losing to Texas and strugglingly mightily against USF. It’s almost like everyone already forgot Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are fresh off huge wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Yet, the fact the line is just -1 or -1.5 in favor of the Crimson Tide tells you a lot of people don’t share my outlook, and it’s the first time Alabama finds itself in this situation before a snap in nine years.

We’ll find out if the gambling line is justified or not Saturday afternoon at 3:30 EST on CBS. There’s no doubt the eyes of the college football world will be upon College Station.