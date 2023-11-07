Alabama Student Hits Half-Court Shot And Only Gets $200 BBQ Gift Certificate

Videos by OutKick

When being lucky is also unlucky.

An Alabama college student was selected to shoot a half-court shot during Monday night’s men’s basketball game between the Crimson Tide and Morehead State only to receive the worst prize ever.

To put it in context, a Drexel student won $10,000 when he hit a half-court shot this weekend. Shouts to Philly of all places for coming up big.

However, the potential prize for the Alabama student if he made it? A $200 BBQ gift certificate.

A guy just hit a half court shot during a timeout in the Alabama-Morehead State game. What does he win? A $200 BBQ gift card pic.twitter.com/h4MBUFygB2 — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 7, 2023

STUDENT WON A $200 GIFT CERTIFICATE FOR BBQ RESTAURANT

I mean I’m all about BBQ but giving that as a prize to someone in the South is like giving an Irish person a drink.

Now we’ve all seen these types of contests before at sporting events. Normally they go awful with the contestant having zero athletic ABILITY whatsoever.

But every once in a while someone shoots their shot and nails it, which is exactly what happened for Bama student Hudson Underwood, who made a couple free throws, a there pointer and then the half-court shot to make the crowd go wild.

Until he found out that the prize was a measly $200 gift certificate to Full Moon BBQ.

… I mean I guess that’s cool and all, but compared to “what could have been?” Imagine dropping that shot and getting not the $10,000 from Drexel, but $20,000 like this Knicks fan got!

OH AND ONE MORE THING…

You can’t even brag about winning a contest that has a gift certificate as a prize. That’s not landing you any dates – especially if they find out you’re paying for it with a gift card!

Oh, and by the way, Underwood’s family owns their own BBQ place.

So he literally got a BBQ prize for a competitor.