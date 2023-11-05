Alabama Saved Its Best For LSU, And For The Last SEC West Duel Between These 2 Division Dynamos

Videos by OutKick

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Alabama and Auburn may have the greatest, neighborhood college football rivalry in the country. They are the only two major programs in their state, and there are no NFL teams. That has set it apart.

But as far as the Southeastern Conference West, which ends this season, nothing has been better than the first week of November – Alabama and LSU. Seven times over the last 19 seasons, these two titans met in top five matchups – 2005, 2011 season twice, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The two games in the 2011 season and the match in 2019 were all Games of the Century – No. 1 vs. No. 2.

Since the SEC went to divisions in 1992, this pair has combined for 23 of the 31 West titles. Sure, Alabama got 16 of those, but LSU was its most consistent challenger. The Tigers have won three national championships in the last 20 years around Alabama’s six in 14 years. Auburn has six SEC West titles, but no Games of the Century with the Tide. LSU also had beaten the Tide twice over the last four games coming into Saturday night.

Alabama And LSU Staged Quite An SEC West Finale

And there the No. 13 Tigers were again, taking a 28-21 lead over the No. 8 Tide with the first possession of the third quarter to complete a 14-0 run. That began with the final possession of the second half. Such a surge sandwich usually wins.

Alabama takes the field for the second half against LSU Saturday night. (Getty Images)

But not against Alabama here. And not in the last year of SEC divisions before the move to 16 teams next year with Texas and Oklahoma joining in time for the 12-team playoff. And not in what could be Alabama coach Nick Saban’s last home game against his old school LSU – if the 72-year-old retires after this season or next.

So, Alabama proceeded to basically turn out the lights on LSU for a 42-28 win and tamed the West one more time as it has done consistently since 1992. The lights went out in the press work room as well. An accident, or was Alabama saying it’s over?

After LSU tied it at 21 as the first half ended, Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele had seen enough.

“If I told you what coach Steele said,” Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold said, “they probably wouldn’t want me doing media.”

Crimson Tide Finished Off The LSU Tigers With A 21-0 Run

After LSU took the 28-21 lead in the third quarter, Alabama finished the game on a 21-0 run, pleasing Steele.

The Tide (8-1, 6-0 SEC) did not clinch its 17th West title, but that only seems to be a formality. If Alabama beats Kentucky on the road Saturday or wins at Auburn on Nov. 25, it’s over. No. 10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) is a game back in second and can’t win the tiebreaker at 7-1 s it has a loss to Alabama. No. 14 LSU (6-3, 4-2) is out.

There is unfinished business, but Saturday night’s 21-0 Alabama finish from midway in the third quarter through the end had a fevered flourish of finality to it in front of 100,077 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. That 21-0 score’s significance was not lost on both sides.

LSU was bidding to win its second straight over Alabama after a 32-31 overtime thriller in Baton Rouge last year. The Tigers have not gone 2-0 against the Tide since 2010 and ’11. They met in the national championship game on Jan. 9, 2012, in the Superdome in New Orleans. But it may as well have been St. Louis cemetery on Basin Street. Alabama put LSU to sleep, 21-0.

Alabama coach Nick Saban may have coached his last home game against LSU. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

That was coach Nick Saban’s second national title at Alabama with four more to go, and it was the first of eight straight over LSU. Just don’t say “21-0” around LSU people. They start shaking.

Suddenly, Alabama is on top of the world again as it has a line to national championship number seven for Saban at Alabama after that one at LSU in the 2003 season.

“If we take care of business, maybe we win the West and get into the SEC Championship Game,” Saban said. “Who knows what happens from there?”

He should know.

Everything is coming up red roses for the Crimson Tide. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels came in as a Heisman Trophy contender. He probably did not leave as one, much like LSU tailback Leonard Fournette in 2015 when No. 4 Alabama stuffed him and No. 2 LSU, 30-16, right here.

Daniels finished 15-of-24 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 163 yards on 11 carries. But he lost. He caught an unlucky break in the fourth quarter when a tipped pass landed in the arms of Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at LSU’s 35-yard line to set up a touchdown and the 42-28 lead. That ended it.

A hard hit by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner ended Daniels’ night later in the fourth quarter. He left the game because of concussion protocol. It just wasn’t LSU’s night because it was Alabama’s again.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe Matched LSU’s Jayden Daniels

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is not a Heisman candidate, but he played like one. He also threw for 219 yards on 15-of-23 passing. And he rushed for 155 yards on 20 carries, often barely touched. Milroe set a school record with four rushing touchdowns, including two over 20 yards. And he did not throw an interception.

The Tide’s offensive line has been one of the worst in the country in allowing sacks, but it gave up just two on this night. And Alabama’s offense – once a sluggish mess in September – hit 11 of 14 on third down.

“This is probably as close to a complete game as we played all year,” Saban said.

Just in time for LSU again.

“I was mad when the game was over because this was our last big home game,” Terrion Arnold said. “In the second half (during the 21-0 run), it felt like practice, for real.”

There will be more games. It’s November. Alabama seems to be just getting warmed up.