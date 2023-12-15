Perfect Timing: Alabama Reportedly Hires Former Michigan LB Coach Two Weeks Before Rose Bowl Showdown

Videos by OutKick

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is thinking long-term, and short-term with the reported hiring of former Michigan linebacker’s coach George Helow.

Just two weeks away from the Rose Bowl showdown between Alabama and Michigan, bringing on a former Wolverines staff member is a great way to prepare for the semifinal matchup. According to a report from Bruce Feldman, George Helow will start immediately.

Preparing for opponents by bringing in former staffers is not a new philosophy in coaching, with some head coach’s bringing on ‘analysts’ just for these games. After spending the 2021-2022 seasons coaching at Michigan, he left the program following last season.

Replacing George Helow was going to be an easy fix for Jim Harbaugh, by hiring Chris Partridge. But this came to a screeching halt when Partridge was fired by Michigan because of alleged interference with the ongoing sign-stealing investigation.

As for Alabama, this move couldn’t come at a better time. The Crimson Tide have started practicing for its matchup with Michigan that will see quarterback Jalen Milroe face-off against a tough Wolverines front seven.

Why Does The George Helow, Nick Saban Hire Work Right Now?

One of the key reasons why this hire makes sense is that George Helow worked under Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter during the 2022 season. It’s not as if Nick Saban is going full Connor Stalions and bringing in someone to decipher signals, but he will be able to lend a hand when it comes to preparation.

For the time being, this gives Nick Saban an opportunity to pick the brain of the former Michigan staffer before the team hits the practice field. One of the key areas where this hire will pay-off is in the film room, where Helow can prepare Alabama OC Tommy Rees for what’s potentially coming.

If Nick Saban decides to keep George Helow around, he has a spot. Outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler has been named the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State under Jeff Lebby. But, Hutzler will stick with the Tide’ until they finish their playoff run.

So as both teams prepare for their semifinal game at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, Alabama has made the first move in-terms of outmaneuvering the Wolverines.

Game on.