Alabama Takes Serious Precautions Amid Michigan’s Sign Stealing Scandal

Alabama isn’t playing games when it comes to protecting its plays and system ahead of playing Michigan.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines play this upcoming Monday in the semifinals of the CFP, and hype is through the roof.

However, Alabama is treating it more like a James Bond or “Mission: Impossible” movie than just a football game. Michigan was slammed with cheating allegations throughout the season that resulted in Jim Harbaugh being suspended three games.

Now, the Crimson Tide are taking serious precautions to make sure no sign stealing can happen, and that includes controlling film on iPads.

Michigan and Alabama play in the Rose Bowl in the CFP semifinals. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama tightens up film security ahead of Michigan game.

Receiver Isaiah Bond said players can’t watch film on their own out of fear Michigan has possibly stolen signs off the app.

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond says the Crimson Tide can't watch film on their tablets because of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal. pic.twitter.com/6lHwTbP62C — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) December 28, 2023

Bond’s version of events was backed up by running back Jase McClellan. He told the media, “We’re just trying to secure our stuff. [The coaches] didn’t do much explaining. They just did it, told us and we adjusted to it…We get used to it; we watch film on a daily basis, but on our own time we don’t get to watch it on our own now. We just come all together to watch it. I don’t see it as a disadvantage; we have had a couple of weeks to watch film,” according to ESPN.

Instead of uploading practice film to individual iPads for players to break down and study, film is simply being kept on a main computer system, McClellan explained.

While some players were more than willing to discuss the precautions being taken, OC Tommy Rees kept his lips sealed on the issue.

“I’m not going to get into the whole film thing like that. I’m not talking about it. Like I said, our job is to give our players the best chance to have success on the field. We’re focused on what we’re trying to do, and that’s really it,” Rees told the media, according to the same ESPN report.

Alabama is taking film precautions ahead of playing Michigan in the playoff. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The sign stealing scandal rocked the college football world, and resulted in massive outrage directed towards Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh’s program was accused of running an incredibly complex cheating scheme to steal signals. Alleged pointman Connor Stalions resigned and took full responsibility for the operations.

However, that didn’t save Harbaugh from being suspended for three games by the B1G. It’s unclear whether or not the NCAA will pursue further punishment.

Now, Alabama is out there like they’re in a serious espionage film protecting tape like it’s the nuclear secrets. Are you not entertained?

Alabama taking precautions to protect film ahead of playing Michigan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Monday night can’t get here soon enough. It’s going to be a dogfight, and the drama is already through the roof. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.