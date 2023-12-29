Alabama’s Defense Unveils Alpha Acronym For Michigan Game Plan

Videos by OutKick

There’s a lot of bulletin board material flying around ahead of the playoffs starting, and the Alabama Crimson Tide might have brought the best heat.

The Wolverines and Crimson Tide will meet Monday night in the Rose Bowl in the semifinals of the CFP, and hype for the game has already blown the roof off.

Things really hit a boiling point for Alabama fans when Harbaugh compared Jalen Milroe to backup Michigan QB Alex Orji.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like some casual disrespect ahead of a playoff game. Well, Michigan has a new acronym slapped on them courtesy of Nick Saban’s defense.

Alabama defense says Michigan is DOA.

Alabama is gearing up to face a vaunted Michigan offensive attack capable of running the ball down a team’s throat like it did to PSU, making plays with a mobile QB in J.J. McCarthy and also features a solid passing attack.

How are the Crimson Tide getting ready to handle Jim Harbaugh’s offense? It won’t have a pulse for long.

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner told the media Friday the defense’s rallying cry is very simple:

“Dead on arrival.”

That, my friends, is what we call some serious alpha energy.

Alabama’s Dallas Turner adds another acronym to the Rose Bowl run up. We already have “LENK” and “Michigan vs Everybody”. Turner says Bama D’s rallying cry is DOA, “Dead on Arrival”. pic.twitter.com/mQUWlLIYdO — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 29, 2023

Will the Crimson Tide regret this stance?

Harbaugh gifted Alabama some great bulletin board material thanks to the Milroe/Orji comparison, and now Turner appears to have returned the favor.

Nothing puts a team on notice like telling their offense they’re DOA. For anyone unaware of hospital lingo, it’s the code often called out when someone is brought in dead.

Alabama seemingly plans to not just dominate Michigan’s offense, but to completely end it. If Dallas Turner and his teammates are going to carry themselves with this kind of swagger and attitude, then they better back it up.

Nothing is more embarrassing than talking a big game and failing to back it up. Alabama wants to make sure Michigan is DOA.

Dallas Turner says Michigan’s acronym for Michigan is “DOA” for “Dead on arrival.” (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

More power to the Crimson Tide. Now, they have to prove it in a few days, or Turner and his teammates will absolutely be eating their words. I can’t wait to find out Monday starting at 5:00 EST. It certainly seems like Alabama is VERY confident ahead of kick, but as we all know, pride goes before the fall. Send me your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.