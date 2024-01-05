Alabama Man Gets Naked And Jumps Into Bass Pro Shop Aquarium Before Knocking Himself Out Cold

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a few days now, so it’s probably as good a time as any to do a wellness check on Alabama football fans. Sound like a plan? OK!

Let’s head on over to the Bass Bro Shop in Leeds, where 42-year-old George Owens decided to get naked and take a little swim ahead of Monday’s national title game between Michigan and Washington.

Cannonball!

Man gets naked at Bass Pro Shop and raises hell

What a scene! What a night for George, who, according to the police report, was later taken in for a pesky little mental health evaluation.

Probably a smart move. Can’t ever be too careful!

Police chief Paul Irwin told AL.com that this little incident happened right around closing time, which is such a bummer for the folks in there already day-dreaming about that first Busch Light waiting for them at home.

Demoralizing when you see something like this happen while you’re locking up. You just can’t ignore it and hope the morning crew figures it out.

Anyway, George here was reported to be acting erratically and drove a vehicle into a pole in the store parking lot, according to local police. AL.com later reported that boots on the ground said he then brushed himself off, got naked, ran into the Bass Pro Shop and jumped into the aquarium.

Seems plausible.

He apparently jumped into the water tank twice — once before the officers got there and then right after they arrived just for good measure. To end the night, George then jumped head-first into the concrete floor below, which ultimately knocked him out.

Naked and wet on the floor, a bystander then covered him with a blanket and he was loaded into the police car. When George woke up, he was booked into the St. Clair County Jail.

Records show he’s currently charged with public lewdness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of reckless endangerment.

What a night.