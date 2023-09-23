Update: Alabama Keeps ‘Dynasty’ Alive With Old School Win Over Ole Miss As Lane Kiffin Chokes Again

Videos by OutKick

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Alabama is not back.

But the No. 13 Crimson Tide at least got off its back side with an old school, 24-10 victory over No. 15 Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) looked nothing like the national power it was just last year and still has issues at quarterback. But the Tide ran into an Ole friend, which is good for the soul, as Bob Seger sings.

Alabama Crimson Tide Overcomes Rough Times

The dependable Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC) lost for the eighth straight time to Alabama. And coach Lane Kiffin once again choked in a landmark game. Kiffin fell to 0-for-5 against old friend Nick Saban in head coach pairings, and he looked bad doing so.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe looks for a receiver in the second quarter Saturday against Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kiffin also dropped to 5-7 against the top 25 entering the game as Ole Miss’ coach since 2020. If Alabama finishes 2023 in the top 25, it will mean Kiffin is 3-8 against teams that finish ranked. Kiffin’s biggest win as Ole Miss’ coach remains a 31-26 victory at Tennessee in 2021, but the Vols were not ranked.

His only top 10 win remains over No. 7 Kentucky, 22-19, last season, but that was Kentucky. The Wildcats finished 7-6 and 3-5, and out of the polls.

Maybe this time, Kiffin will learn not to poke the bear, particularly when the bear is better than the Bear, as is the case with Saban.

Lane Kiffin just struck out. Ole Miss’ 10 points were his offense’s lowest output in a regular season game as Rebels’ coach. So, maybe he should have been more concerned with Alabama’s defensive plays and players than which defensive coach was calling the plays.

Kiffin took a jab at Saban early last week, saying he demoted defensive coordinator Kevin Steele from play calling. And someone wisely asked Kiffin what Alabama defensive coach was calling plays on this day.

“I don’t know, but they did a good job,” Kiffin admitted. “Obviously, they battled through a lot this week, and a lot of people questioning them.”

Yeah, uh, like you, Lane, who also took a dig at the 71-year-old Saban’s upcoming retirement Saturday before the game.

Kiffin, like many coaches in the SEC, hopes Saban retires sooner than later. It will help his record.

And Kiffin clearly entered the game with the better quarterback in Jaxson Dart over a still very tentative Jalen Milroe of Alabama. Dart completed 20 of 35 passes for 244 yards, but they were empty statistics. He didn’t throw a touchdown as Alabama’s defense adjusted and smothered Kiffin’s attack through most of the day. The Tide collected five sacks, including two by linebacker Dallas Turner.

Meanwhile, Milroe struggled early, giving Ole Miss a chance to take over the game. It was all right there for the taking for Kiffin as the Rebels took an early 7-3 lead on an impressive, 75-yard drive that gashed the Tide. Alabama followed with a three-and-out, and the Rebels threatened to put it away. Yes, a 14-3 lead against this Alabama offense may have been insurmountable. But Alabama’s defense three-and-outed Ole Miss.

Alabama then couldn’t even negotiate a first-and-goal at the Ole Miss 1-yard line after a blocked punt. A snap sailed over Milroe’s head for a 13-yard loss. The Tide settled for a field goal and 7-6 deficit after a four-play drive netted -21 yards. Then Ole Miss went three-and-out.

Milroe also threw a ridiculous interception, blowing a field goal attempt in the second quarter. But Ole Miss did not lasso the momentum. Kiffin’s great offense went three-and-out again. When the Rebels finally got a drive going, Caden Davis missed a 35-yard field goal just before half to keep Alabama within 7-6.

“These guys got great players, and you can only keep them down so long,” Kiffin said. “You’ve got to steal scores when you have a chance.”

Instead, Kiffin let Alabama hang around, and eventually the Tide got themselves together. Alabama took over the game in the second half, pummeling Ole Miss with the run as Jase McClellan finished with 105 yards on 17 carries. It was like watching the Alabama teams of the 1990s under coach Gene Stallings win with defense and the run. Ole Miss managed just 56 yards on 29 carries.

Milroe finished strong, hitting 17 of 21 passes for 225 yards and a nice 33-yard touchdown pass just as he took a hard hit for a 17-7 lead at the six-minute mark of the third quarter. He lost his wind on the hit, but got up and sprinted downfield. Ole Miss, meanwhile, was out of air and disintegrated again.

“We got more momentum as the game went on,” McClellan said. “We knew we could run the ball on them. This game right here, we took a step in the right direction.”

As for Ole Miss, when it counted on a big stage, it went backwards again.

“Our whole team felt like this was the year to get them,” Dart said.

But as is too often the case with the mighty Kiffin, he K’d … with the bases loaded.