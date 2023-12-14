Jalen Milroe Is Returning For Another Season At Alabama. So Can We Put The Nick Saban Retirement Talk On-Hold Now?

Videos by OutKick

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is returning for another season in Tuscaloosa, he announced on Tuesday, with his team preparing for the upcoming college football playoffs.

After leading his team to an SEC championship win over Georgia just two weeks ago, the quarterback has already decided on his future plans. Finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy race should make him a favorite for the award in 2024.

Would this be a good time to put the Nick Saban retirement talk to bed?

Even through all of the glory of making the playoffs and winning a conference title, the opening weeks of the 2023 season did not go as planned for the Alabama quarterback. Nick Saban announced that Milroe would start the season-opener against MTSU, while leading his team against Texas the next week.

Unfortunately for the Alabama signal-caller, he was benched following the loss to the Longhorns in week two. This led to Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson getting all of the reps at South Florida in the pouring rain.

But even with his benching, it was as if Nick Saban was trying to send a message to the college football world. Having told Buchner and Simpson that they would get a chance to prove themselves, it lasted only one game. The following week started a run for Alabama, which reeled off eleven straight wins behind Jalen Milroe, who Nick Saban said earned the job.

“Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do,” Nick Saban said. “He’s had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys.”

From the Ole Miss game on, this was Jalen Milroe’s team for the future.

Could this also be another sign that Nick Saban is returning for another season at Alabama?

Jalen Milroe confirms that he will, in fact, be returning for his senior year. @AlabamaFTBL @JalenMilroe pic.twitter.com/8lrm3uOh5O — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) December 14, 2023

Alabama Preparing For Monster Showdown With Michigan

While the announcement that Jalen Milroe is returning is critical for the 2024 season, there’s still work to be done. Following the win over Georgia in the SEC Championship, all eyes shifted towards the college football playoff committee’s decision. Would they choose a one-loss Alabama team over an undefeated Florida State team?

As you all know by now, that answer was yes. Thankfully for the Crimson Tide, they did not have a quarterback problem like Florida State. After being named the permanent starter, Milroe accounted for 28 touchdowns, with only 5 turnovers.

But that is now in the past, and the focus is on a matchup against a daunting Michigan defense in the Rose Bowl. How will the Alabama offense handle the Michigan front-seven? Will Jalen Milroe have enough time in the pocket to find his receivers down the field?

These are all scenarios that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is preparing for right now with Milroe, knowing the pressure is coming.

Looking ahead towards the future, I don’t envision Nick Saban being asked every week who the starting quarterback is. That problem was solved today.