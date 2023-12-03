Crimson Chaos: Nick Saban Once Again Proves Doubters Wrong Which Should Lead To College Football Playoff Appearance For Alabama

Videos by OutKick

ATLANTA – If you were a fan of chaos on Saturday between Alabama and Georgia, congratulations on your win. For the first time ever, Alabama defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship, forcing the college football playoff committee to make a very hard decision.

After watching Georgia dominate on its opening drive, it looked like a sign of what was to come. But in true Alabama form, the Tide suffocated the Bulldogs’ defense, while finding success with Jalen Milroe outside the pocket.

We were waiting to see if chaos would come knocking on the door of the playoff committee, and Alabama busted the door down. The end of the Georgia streak is the beginning of an Alabama run towards a national title. In maybe any other year, the SEC could get two teams in the playoffs.

What turned out to be a night to remember for Jalen Milroe, the Alabama quarterback was poised when the time was right. A prize fight between two teams fighting for a spot in the college football playoff, Alabama has certainly made life difficult for the college football playoff committee.

“I got something to say,” Jalen Milroe said postgame. “Georgia’s number one, right? You beat the number one team. What does that make us?”

A night filled with tense moments, with fans from both teams hoping their season wouldn’t end on the Mercedes Benz Stadium playing surface. Alabama just never gave up, even with the college football world counting out Nick Saban and the Tide.

Ever since the loss to Texas back in September, the thought process has centered around Alabama just not being good enough for the moment this season.

“This is a team, these guys right here are what you call a team,” Nick Saban said postgame..”This is a great team, because they play together as a team. I’ve never been prouder of a group of guys. They showed today they can win against anybody.

“We had something to prove, a lot of people counted them out after the first couple of games.”

Alabama Not Only Proved It, They’ve Caused CFP Chaos

Backs against the wall, with Nick Saban making the case for Alabama leading up this championship game, the Tide tried to do enough to impress the playoff committee. Did they do enough tonight against Georgia? I would certainly say so, with Nick Saban holding up the SEC championship trophy following the game.

You simply cannot leave out the SEC champion, not with the schedule Alabama has played this season. More so, it’s hard to leave Georgia out of the playoffs. For the entire season, the Bulldogs have been the talk of college football, outside of Connor Stalions. So, losing its final game before the playoffs begin is a hard pill to swallow for the Bulldogs.

As for Alabama, Nick Saban made it clear that this is not the same team that lost to Texas, or struggled with South Florida.

“We’re not the same team we were when we played Texas. We’re not the same team when we played South Florida,” Nick Saban noted postgame. “I don’t think we should be considered as that team right now. I think people should look at the whole body of work in terms of what the team was able to accomplish and what they were able to do. This team is one of the four best teams, one of the teams that’s deserving to be in the Playoff.

Jalen Milroe of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs out of the pocket during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday in Atlanta. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

But this was the hand college football was dealt in 2023, with a number of teams worthy enough to fight for a national title. So this leaves Alabama fighting against Texas, which it lost to earlier this season in Tuscaloosa. You can make the argument for a number of teams, but Alabama has found a way to dig itself out of the hole from that September loss.

Kirby Smart Makes The Case For Georgia, CFP

Now it’s on the committee to do what’s right and put the SEC champion into the postseason. Sure, Kirby Smart and Georgia should get a shot to three-peat, but tonight’s loss was an elimination game, as hard as that is to digest.

“Bill Hancock said it simply, it’s the best four teams,” Kirby Smart mentioned postgame about the playoffs. “So you’re gonna tell me somebody sitting in that committee room and doesn’t think that Georgia team is not one of the best four teams, I don’t know if they’re in the right profession. It’s a really good football team. It’s the best four teams.”

Kirby Smart makes his case to the playoff selection committee. pic.twitter.com/fTZPflb9mi — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 3, 2023

Nick Saban Not Done Just Yet After ‘Retirement’ Nonsense

Not only did Nick Saban just win another SEC Championship, he did it against a team that has been a thorn in his side recently. Following the loss to Texas, the nonsense talk of Nick Saban hanging it up because he took on some extra media roles was nauseating.

Once again, Alabama proved the SEC dominance is still alive, no matter how they pull those wins out. To make things even sweeter, Saban kept receipts and made it clear that this group of players were ready to fight for ‘relevancy’.

Isaiah Bond of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a first down catch against Daylen Everette of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

So when we look back at how all of this plays out in the end, Nick Saban should be the one smiling in one of the college football playoff games.

In terms of the playoffs, there’s no doubt that both teams are worthy of playing for a national championship. But Kirby Smart could most likely have to watch his former boss represent the SEC this season after two straight national titles.

A night filled with chaos, Alabama found a way to fight through the noise. Now we wait to see if it’s enough to clinch them a spot in either the Sugar Bowl or Rose Bowl.

Bring on more chaos, tonight was just a taste.