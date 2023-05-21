Videos by OutKick

Vestavia Hills high school baseball won the Alabama Class 7A State Championship on Friday morning and the ump made it about himself as soon as the game was over. Shortly after the final pitch, one of the opposing batters got ejected.

Seriously. An umpire threw a high school baseball player out of the game after the game was over.

Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham, has somewhere around 2,500 students. It played Central High School, a grades 10-12 high school located inside the Georgia state line, at Jacksonville State.

The Rebels won the opener in walk-off fashion Wednesday night.

𝐕𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐀 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐅𝐅 🚀



‘25 OF William Tonsmeire (@WilliamTons1; @1RebelBaseball) crushes one into deep LF for a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 7th!



Vestavia Hills takes Game 1 of Class 7A by score of 5-4. pic.twitter.com/kh4llCOn2k — PBR Alabama (@PBR_Alabama) May 18, 2023

The Red Devils answered with a walk-off win of their own on Thursday afternoon to force a Game 3.

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋-𝐏𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐗 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐅𝐅 🚀



With the bases loaded, two strikes, & two outs, @PBR_Uncommitted ‘24 3B Hunter Wippert (@HunterWippert; @CenPC_Baseball) singles into CF to bring home the game-winning run to win 5-4!



Game of the Year.… pic.twitter.com/1kIthzt6jW — PBR Alabama (@PBR_Alabama) May 19, 2023

Because of heavy thunderstorms that pushed Game 2 back from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the final game did not get underway until 10 p.m. and finished at 12:21 a.m. on Friday. It didn’t matter to the largely-Vestavia Hills crowd that packed into Jim Case Stadium to watch their school win its first title since a legendary nine-year run from 1991 to 2000.

The Rebels, rocking a beautiful powder blue uniform, held a 4-1 lead with two outs, two strikes and two balls in the top of the seventh. The Red Devils had a runner on first.

Strike three was called and the Vestavia dugout exploded onto the field for an incredible dog pile.

The game started on Thursday night and ended Friday morning but Vestavia Hills won their first state title since 2000 beating Central Phenix City 4-1 @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/U9KXEbUJ4n — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) May 19, 2023

Vestavia Hills wins 4-1 in Game 3 of the 7A Baseball Championship Series!!! pic.twitter.com/fpmHOW3USI — AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) May 19, 2023

However, the final pitch was probably low for ball three. The Central batter certainly thought so, and turned to express his frustration to the home plate umpire until his coach pulled him off.

Class 7A Baseball Champion – Vestavia Hills Rebels

Check This Last Play… pic.twitter.com/wapIhW2jp1 — AHSAA TV Network (@ahsaatvnetwork) May 19, 2023

The call was made. The game was over. Whatever the batter had to say was not going to matter, so he let the umpire hear it.

As a result, the ump decided to make it all about himself and tossed the Red Devils batter even though there was no longer game from which to eject him.

🏆𝐕𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐀 𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒 𝟕𝐀🏆



Vestavia Hills (@1RebelBaseball) wins Game 3 by score of 4-1 to take the Class 7A State Championship series.



Congrats to both teams on an excellent season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/VubQNfzfbc — PBR Alabama (@PBR_Alabama) May 19, 2023

The ump emphatically threw out a player from a game that had already ended. Pretty funny.

What did he think was going to happen? Was it muscle memory?

Regardless of the thought process, ejecting a player after he already lost the state championship — the last game of the year — is pretty hilarious. The umpire wasn’t trying to be funny, but that’s funny.

The ejection will likely count as an athletic violation against the program and the player in question may serve a suspension at the start of next season, if he isn’t a senior. Even still, throwing a player out after the game is already over is certainly a decision!