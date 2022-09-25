It is safe to say that Alabama does not like Auburn. If that wasn’t clear before, it was very clear on Saturday night.

As is tradition in Tuscaloosa, the Alabama (the band) song ‘Dixieland Delight’ had Bryant-Denny Stadium ROCKING as the Tide put a beatdown on the Vanderbilt Commodores. However, after being asked to leave the colorful language out of the song, the fans did not hold back.

ALABAMA: “Spent my dollar”

FANS: ON BEER!

A: “Parked in a holler ‘neath the mountain moonlight”

F: ROLL TIDE!

A: “Hold her uptight”

F: AGAINST THE WALL

A: “Make a little lovin'”

F: ALL NIGHT!

A: “A little turtle dovin’ on a Mason-Dixon night”

F: F–K AUBURN!

A: “Fits my life”

F: AND LSU!

A: “oh, so right”

F: AND TENNESSEE TOO!

Everybody together: “MY DIXIELAND DELIGHT!”

The sing-a-long which, was banned in 2015 because of the “F–K AUBURN” part, returned for the first time a few years back. Fans were asked to replace that line with “BEAT AUBURN!” which was a super weenie move.

They did for a little while, but it didn’t last particularly long. They were right back at it after a few weeks. As someone who has experienced the full-voiced chant in person, it is one of the most passionate and intimidating traditions in college football.

Here is how Alabama football fans’ Dixieland Delight sing-a-long went on Saturday night:

After getting through the chorus, the Crimson Tide fans continued to express their dislike for the Tigers throughout the entire second verse.

ALABAMA: “White-tail buck deer”

FANS: F–K AUBURN!

A: “Munchin’ on clover”

F: F–K AUBURN!

A: “Red-tail hawk sittin’ on a limb”

F: F–K AUBURN!

A: “Chubby old groundhog, croakin’ bullfrog”

F: F–K AUBURN!

A: “Free as the feelin’ in the wind”

F: F–K AUBURN!

A: “Home-grown country girl”

F: F–K AUBURN!

… that theme continued throughout the rest of the verse. Take a listen:

Guys, I don’t think they like Auburn very much. pic.twitter.com/Hx9jfA6ilp — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) September 25, 2022

Obviously, Alabama does not like Auburn. That is not a secret. But in case you forgot, the Tide made sure to remind you on Saturday. Hopefully the school doesn’t get super sensitive again and try to remove the song, because that would be incredibly lame.