Alabama Fan Wears ‘Killing Our Way Through The SEC’ Shirt To Conference Tourney, Tells Reporter To ‘Get The F*** Out Of His Face’

An Alabama fan in the stands at the SEC tournament has raised some eyebrows with his choice of t-shirt, especially given the recent events surrounding the program.

The fan was spotted at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with a crimson t-shirt that read “GOATS” on the front, with the Alabama “A” front and center.

That wasn’t the part that caught people’s attention. It was what it said on the back: “Killing our way through the SEC in’ 23.”

Went up to the guy wearing the “Killing our way through the SEC shirt” and he told me to “Get the fuck out of my face.”



Claimed that he was, in fact, a Bama fan and would be back for tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/y6u1NEv6Jp — John Talty (@JTalty) March 11, 2023

Of course, the Alabama men’s basketball team has been at the center of controversy after former player Darius Miles allegedly shot and killed Jamea Jonae Harris in January. He and his friend, have both been indicted on capital murder charges.

However, star freshman Brandon Miller has been under fire after a police investigator alleged he had brought the murder weapon to Davis. The program then garnered controversy for allowing Miller to continue playing.

In short, that’s why this guy’s wardrobe caught people’s attention including reporter John Talty’s. Talty approached the man to ask about the shirt who then told him to “Get the f–k out of my face.”

This sounds to have been loud enough that it caught the attention of other fans in the area.

As he started yelling at me, a Vandy fan next to him started defending me as “just a kid” trying to do his job. Never boring in this job. — John Talty (@JTalty) March 11, 2023

This is the latest example of how the aftermath of the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris has put a cloud over the Alabama basketball team and the SEC tournament.

On Friday, OutKick’s Trey Wallace was in attendance for a tense press conference that saw head coach Nate Oats and Miller navigated a minefield of questions on the incident from reporters.

Yet still, Alabama continues to thrive despite the outside noise. If the Tide wins the SEC title game on Sunday they will likely earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament — and new reporters will come with the same questions.

This issue isn’t going away anytime soon and fans will continue make boneheaded decisions surrounding the issue, especially if the team keeps winning.

Alabama defeated Missouri on Saturday and will play in the SEC Tournament final on Sunday.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle