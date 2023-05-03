Alabama Deputy AD Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Videos by OutKick

Alabama athletics official Matt Self faces a serious criminal charge.

Self, who serves as deputy director of athletics, compliance and support services, was arrested Sunday on a third-degree domestic violence charge, according to 247Sports.

Self was no longer listed as an inmate at the local Tuscaloosa jail as of Monday afternoon. No further details of the arrest are known at this time.

“Alabama Athletics is aware of this incident. We take such matters seriously and will continue to gather more information to address this personnel matter,” an athletics official announced following the arrest.

Self was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2010 and received a suspended 10-day jail sentence, according to AL.com. His arrest is just the latest problem for Alabama athletics. Former basketball player Darius Miles is facing a murder charge and Nate Oats has been under pressure for months for his handling of Brandon Miller and the situation.

This is obviously an incredibly serious situation unfolding in Tuscaloosa, but it’s important to remember everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

Having said that, a third-degree domestic violence charge is far from a minor slap on the wrist. It’s a very serious allegation.

Alabama’s athletic website describes Self’s role as follows:

Matt Self currently serves as Deputy Director of Athletics, Compliance and Support Services, leading the athletics compliance office and is responsible for all areas of compliance with NCAA, SEC and UA rules and regulations, monitoring efforts and investigations. In addition, Self, a member of the department’s executive staff, oversees equipment operations, sports medicine/athletic training, nutrition, strength and conditioning and is the sport administrator for football and volleyball. A licensed attorney, Self assists the department with risk management, contracts and legislative issues and regularly works with the UA Office of Counsel, UA President’s Office, UA Systems Office, outside counsel and other on-campus partners.

