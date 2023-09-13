Alabama Crimson Tide Football Walk-On Arrested, Facing Second-Degree Sodomy Charge

Videos by OutKick

Alabama Crimson Tide walk-on receiver Antonio Ross, 19, was arrested Monday and faces a second-degree sodomy charge.

As reported by Fox News Digital, Alabama parted ways with the walk-on from Alexandria High School.

The Anniston Police Department gathered information on the underage woman involved with Ross. He was arrested and booked in Calhoun County Jail; later released on $50,000 bond.

AL.com relayed the following statement from the university: “Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus.”

Former Alabama WR Antonio Ross (Calhoun County Jail)

According to Alabama law, “A person commits the crime of sodomy in the second degree if he/she, being 16 years or older, engages in deviate sexual intercourse with another person who is less

than 16 and more than 12 years old.”

Ross, previously listed as a wideout on Alabama football’s website, tallied 29 touchdowns for Alexandria High. He was listed at 6-foot-2, 180 lbs.

