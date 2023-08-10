Massive Alabama Football Commit Mason Short’s Last Name Is Misnomer As He Dwarfs High School Teammates

Videos by OutKick

Alabama football commit Mason Short is… not short. His last name is a misnomer.

Short, who committed to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide back in April, hails from Evans, Georgia. He is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025.

Although he is only just beginning his junior year of high school, Short already stands 6-foot-5.5, 305 pounds. To put that size in perspective, seven of Alabama’s 19 offensive lineman in 2023 weigh less than their future teammate, who is at least two years younger academically.

Short is a big dude. A very, very big dude.

His highlight tape is laughable, in a good way. Opposing defenses are not only inferior in size, they simply do not stand a chance of cracking through Short’s pass protection. He steamrolls them as a run blocker.