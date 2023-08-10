Massive Alabama Football Commit Mason Short’s Last Name Is Misnomer As He Dwarfs High School Teammates

Videos by OutKick
Alabama football commit Mason Short is… not short. His last name is a misnomer.
Short, who committed to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide back in April, hails from Evans, Georgia. He is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025.
Although he is only just beginning his junior year of high school, Short already stands 6-foot-5.5, 305 pounds. To put that size in perspective, seven of Alabama’s 19 offensive lineman in 2023 weigh less than their future teammate, who is at least two years younger academically.
Short is a big dude. A very, very big dude.
His highlight tape is laughable, in a good way. Opposing defenses are not only inferior in size, they simply do not stand a chance of cracking through Short’s pass protection. He steamrolls them as a run blocker.
Short is considered one of the top-10 players at his position as a four-star recruit. Alabama ultimately received his commitment over Georgia, Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Penn State, among other college football programs.
There is still a lot of time left in Short’s recruitment for things to change and another school could get back into the mix, but he seems pretty bullish on playing in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide staff is equally as excited to get him on campus in a couple of years.
In the meantime, Short will anchor the offensive line for the Evans High School Knights. His junior season will get underway on August 18.
Evans played its first preseason scrimmage over the weekend and Short was dominant.
The preseason matchup also illustrated just how big that Short really is.
A photo of him standing amongst his teammates, just outside of the huddle, shows him dwarf the other guys on the team. Short towers over them.
How does Short maintain his physique?
A lot of work in the weight room, and steak and potatoes. Duh.