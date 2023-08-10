Videos by OutKick

Alabama football probably will begin its 2023 campaign with a win over Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2. “Probably” is the key word there because anything can happen on any given Saturday and the Blue Raiders have a recent history of playing the spoiler.

They got paid a good chunk of money to beat Miami in front of a nonexistent crowd at Hard Rock Stadium last season. Jorts-wearing Hurricanes fans were fighting in the stands while their team suffered an embarrassing loss down on the field.

For MTSU to beat a disappointing Miami team is one thing. For it to roll into Tuscaloosa and take down a pissed off Crimson Tide side in front of a sold-out crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium is another.

It’s not going to happen. Probably.

If somehow it does happen, and the Blue Raiders send the college football world into complete and total chaos, they will also take a good chunk out of one sports bettor’s bank account in the process.

MTSU has the chance to play the ultimate spoiler against Alabama.

(Photos by Sean Gardner/Jamie Gilliam/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

The first big bet of the 2023 season was placed through Caesar’s Sportsbook on Alabama to beat MTSU at -25000 odds. It will pay out $0.04 for every $10.

The game is expected to be such a blowout that DraftKings isn’t even offering moneyline odds!

DraftKings odds

On the flip side of the Crimson Tide moneyline bet, the Blue Raiders are 39-point underdogs and have +13000 odds to win outright. The upset would be monumental in the history of the sport.

The bettor does not expect Nick Saban to lose and is willing to take a big risk for little return. He or she placed a $75,000 bet on Alabama to win. If When it hits, it will pay out just $300.

Sure, in some ways, the bet is like getting $300 for free. Unless… somehow… some way… David topples Goliath.

The bettor would see $75,000 disappear just like that! It’s not going to happen. But…