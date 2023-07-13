Alabama Commit Likens Nick Saban To Moses In Epic Breakdown Of The Coach’s ‘Aura’

Videos by OutKick

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is used to being called ‘the GOAT,’ but being likened to Moses may be a new one for the 71-year-old.

Moses was the man who came to mind for Casey Poe, a four-star offensive lineman who recently committed to the Crimson Tide. Poe was offered by most big-name programs around the country including the likes of Clemson, Auburn, LSU, and Arkansas, but when he visited Tuscaloosa and got a glimpse at Saban, it was a wrap.

Nick Saban is like Moses, according to a recent Alabama commit. (Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images)

The Texas native broke down what it’s like to be greeted by Saban unlike any other recruit ever has.

“I can remember last year when I went to Alabama camp in the summer and when I went back for the spring, each time I remember as soon as Nick Saban walks in, you get a buzz. You can feel it from the other side of their indoor (facility) … it’s like Moses parting the Red Sea,” Poe told On3.

“He walks in and people split. There’s a hush that falls over everybody. His reputation and everything he’s built falls into that moment. He isn’t necessarily a loud person; his voice isn’t booming, but it was so quiet that you could be 100 yards away and still hear him.”

“He’s like the God of college football when he walks in the room,” Poe explained. “It’s easy to see it with all the success he’s had, the coaches he has have a very high standard and his presence is like an aura.”

If Poe doesn’t end up making it to the NFL when it’s all said and done, he may have a future in media based on this all-time description of Saban.

This very well could be the epitome of ‘college football is different in the South.’ We’ve got a teenage recruit likening his head coach to Moses parting the Red Sea.

SEC football is simply the best.