Prepare For The Start Of College Football With The Famous Kick Six

College football starts in 14 days, and remembering the Kick Six is the perfect way to prepare.

During the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn, the Crimson Tide lined up to attempt what they thought could possibly be a game-winning field goal to avoid overtime.

Instead, the 57-yard attempt fell extremely short, Auburn player Chris Davis caught it and took it to the house to secure a 34-28 win for the Tigers.

Fire it up below, and relive one of the greatest moments in college football history.

Unless you’re an Alabama fan, it’s impossible to not get fired up for the Kick Six. In the past decade of college football action, it might be the most epic moment, and that’s saying a lot.

I was watching it on live TV, and couldn’t believe what my eyes were seeing. Nick Saban literally argued for a second to be added to the clock so his squad could attempt the field goal.

Chris Davis ran back the Kick Six to beat Alabama in 2013. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Has there ever been a coach getting his way ultimately going worse than that? Saban got his second, Alabama tried to win the game with an incredibly long field goal and Chris Davis cemented himself as an Auburn legend when he took the ball all the way to the house.

The Kick Six is one of the greatest moments in college football history. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Remember, Alabama was undefeated going into the 2013 Iron Bowl and missed the national title game because of the Kick Six.

Auburn beat Alabama on the Kick Six in 2013. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Auburn ended up losing in the title game to Florida State. So, the Tigers derailed Alabama’s season and were national title runner-ups.

Not a bad situation to be in for fans of the Tigers!

Chris Davis’ cemented himself as an Auburn legend on the Kick Six. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

I hope this moment amped everyone up for the start of the season. Only 14 more days, folks! Only 14 more days!