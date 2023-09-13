Alabama A&M Bulldogs Coach Is So Pumped To Play This Weekend He’s Barking During Interviews

Videos by OutKick

Good luck finding anyone in college football more ready to play than Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor.

The Bulldogs head coach is so excited that in a recent interview, he started channeling the school’s mascot.

Fox 54 Huntsville’s Mo Carter shared a clip from an interview in which Maynor did his best Bulldog impression to show just how fired up he is about starting conference play against the Southern Jaguars.

“Man, I’m very excited, man,” Maynor said. “We’re Bulldogs and we’re ready to play.”

It was at this point that Maynor started barking and snarling at the camera like Cujo (who I know is a St. Bernard; no need to tell me).

It was one hell of an impression too. Maynor is like the Rich Little of dog barks. True story, I played that clip and it made my dog who was sitting behind me freak out. That’s high praise for a dog impression, although my dog has been known to flip out over jangling car keys and the ice maker.

I’m also impressed by the composure displayed by the reporter and camera operator in this case. If I was talking to someone and they just started barking like that, I’d jump and probably let an expletive fly.

Not those, folks. They’re pros.

“You see,” he said once the barking was done. “I’m ready to go, it’s game week. It’s conference week and it’s going to rub off my team.”

I’m sure that’s the case. Maynor’s barking almost made me run through a wall, and I don’t even play for him.

Maynor’s Bulldogs and the Southern Jaguars square off on Saturday night, and you can be sure those ‘Dogs are going to be fired up.

At least if the man leading them is any indicator.

