Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was hiding in the home of a terrorist the New York Times once promoted.

The evil leader of al Qaeda was put in a blender by an American drone strike earlier in the week in Kabul, and that brought his brutal reign of terror to an end.

Now, more details are out, and it’s a tough look for the New York Times. Why?

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by an American drone strike. (Photo by CNN via Getty Images)

Well, al-Zawahiri was hiding in a home owned by terrorist and Taliban and Haqqani Network leader Sirajuddin Haqqani.

In early 2020, the Times published a piece from Haqqani pushing for a peace deal in Afghanistan because giving platforms to murderous terrorists is apparently a smart idea!

Now, more than two years later, America aced the leader of al Qaeda in a home owned by Haqqani. If that’s not an embarrassing look for the NYT, I don’t know what is.

Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by an American drone strike. (Photo by Visual News/Getty Images)

It turns out, terrorists can’t be trusted! They lie, are evil, don’t care what the norms are, hurt innocent people and house other terrorists.

Ayman al-Zawahiri was one of the most wanted men on the planet and he was hiding in the home of a senior terrorist leader the NYT promoted!

It’s almost like you’re setting yourself up to be embarrassed and disgraced when you get into business with murderous psychos. Who could have guessed?

Ayman al-Zawahiri was hiding in the home of a Taliban leader. (Photo by Getty Images)

Let Ayman al-Zawahiri’s death serve as a reminder that America never forgets, and let it remind the NYT getting in bed with evil people is never a good idea!