Al Pacino’s Child Support To Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Is Staggering: Here’s The Math

Al Pacino’s lack of a pull-out game is going to cost him.

The actor has been hit with a child support payment plan that will keep the 83-year-old legend paying well past the century mark, if he lives that long. According to documents obtained by Page Six, Al will have to hand over a cool $30,000 each month to his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, in child support for their baby boy who was born in June.

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino arrive for a music video shoot with Bad Bunny on August 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Here’s the math, based on what we know of the child support structure as ordered by a Los Angeles judge:

$30,000 a month in base child support — (X 18 years — if it’s never raised = $6,480,000)

One-time payment of $110,000 to Noor

$13,000 for a night nurse

Yearly $15,000 education fund payments (X 18 years = $270,000)

Let’s just call this a cool $7 million that Al will pay to Noor for having a weak pull-out game.

Guys, when will you ever learn?

At least Al, who has three grown children, has the money to pay this child support bill.

Parade Magazine says Al is a $10 million or more per movie actor who just keeps rolling along with an acting career that isn’t slowing down. He’s been starring on Amazon series “Hunters” since 2020. In September, Pacino’s latest movie, “Knox Goes Away,” was released.

Did Al get Noor pregnant to one-up Robert De Niro?

According to Parents.com, before Al raw-dogged Noor, the oldest modern celebrity to father a child was none other than Al’s buddy Robert De Niro, who planted a seed with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen when he was 79.

Is it possible Al got greedy and wanted to be at the top of the oldest celebrity to father a child list? Was it the ultimate f-you to his buddy? Did they talk about this over the phone while shooting the s–t?

“Listen, Al Pacino [is about to have a baby] and he’s a few years older than me. God bless him,” De Niro said in June on the “Today Show.”

“I’m very happy for him.”

Translation: Bob knows Al one-upped him and will have bragging rights on Google until some new cocksman comes along to topple Al.

Al Pacino pays way less in child support than Nick Cannon

While the “Scarface” legend will be paying a huge monthly bill to his baby mama — they’ll have joint custody — it’s nothing compared to the monthly nut Nick Cannon will be paying for the next 18 years.

The 43-year-old host of the “Masked Singer” revealed he pays well over $3 million a year to support his 12 children with numerous women.

Moroccan Cannon, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and Monroe Cannon taken during the past six months as part of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s personal photo collection. (Photo by Fresh Air Fund/WireImage)

Al’s monthly bill is also light compared to what Alex Rodriguez was paying his ex-wife. At one point in 2018, ARod had a monthly bill of $115,000.

And it’s not just men who have to pay a ton to their baby mamas — and baby daddies.

Singer Kelly Clarkson was ordered by a court to pay a staggering $115,000 in spousal support to her ex along with $45,000 in child support. The $115k payments started Feb. 1, 2022 and are scheduled to run until January 1, 2024.

That’s $4,025,000 in spousal support by the time the agreement ends. The child support will run until the kids turn 18.