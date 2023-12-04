If You Thought Al Michaels Was Bored Before, Just Wait Until Patriots-Steelers Thursday Night

Videos by OutKick

Amazon Prime NFL play-by-play man Al Michaels takes a lot of heat for his calls of Thursday Night Football. Fans think he sounds bored and should retire. Truthfully, many Thursday night games deserve boring announcing. Perhaps none more than Thursday’s Patriots-Steelers matchup.

To kick off Week 14, the New England Patriots head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. If you enjoy offense, this game isn’t for you.

It's been 18 years since an NFL total was this low 😳 pic.twitter.com/r3v0yrmJml — ESPN BET (@ESPNBet) December 4, 2023

On Sunday, storms blasted the Pittsburgh area. The NFL twice delayed the Steelers game against the Arizona Cardinals.

But, weather has not effect on this total. Las Vegas just knows this matchup features two of the most inept offenses in the NFL. Not only that, but both teams are likely to start backup quarterbacks.

The Steelers definitely have to since Kenny Pickett had surgery Monday. That means Pittsburgh sends Mitch Trubisky out on Thursday Night Football. Exciting times for Al Michaels and NFL fans, to be sure.

Thursday Night Football announcer Al Michaels often lacks enthusiasm and the Patriots-Steelers match might be the worst game of the year. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

For New England, whether it’s “starter” Mac Jones or “backup” Bailey Zappe, it doesn’t really matter. Neither quarterback has had any success this season.

In fact, the Patriots made some dubious history on Sunday. They lost 6-0 to the Chargers and became the first team since the 1950s to allow 10 points or fewer in three-straight games … and lose all three.

New England has 13 total points scored over their past three games, just over four points per game. There were 20 teams in Major League Baseball that averaged more runs per game last season than points the Patriots average in their last three NFL games.

Overall, the Patriots average just over 12 points per game this season. That’s worst in the NFL, a full point behind the New York Giants. Carolina, who scores the fourth-fewest points in the league (15.9), is over 3.5 points per game more than New England.

Pittsburgh isn’t much better, sitting at the fifth-fewest points (16.0). Just six teams in the league average fewer than 17 points per game and Thursday Night Football gets two of them.

The story of the game might just be Al Michaels. Expect him to slip in quite a few comments about the awfulness of this matchup.

After all, fans need at least ONE reason to tune in…