Al Gore Makes Disgusting Comparison Between ‘Climate Change Deniers’ and Uvalde Cops ‘Waiting Outside While Children Are Massacred’

Climate change alarmism has always been destructive and inaccurate, with endless rolling warnings of irreversible disaster in upcoming years if we don’t act in time.

Targets have repeatedly been moved further away, as the predictions made in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s have all proven baseless.

Despite that, climate activists have continued to claim that the world is “on fire,” with predictable summer heat waves being their latest excuse. Record lows in winter though, are simply an example of how weather isn’t climate.

During an upcoming interview with Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” former Vice President Al Gore took this alarmism to a newly inappropriate and offensive level.

Gore said that “climate deniers,” in his mind those who doubt the severity of climate change or mankind’s role in it, are comparable to the Uvalde police officers who stood “outside an unlocked door while children were being massacred.”

He also referenced the children’s “screams” when asked about the importance of reducing reliance on fossil fuels:

“You know, the climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred,” he said. “They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward.”

Gore threw in a halfhearted attempt to make up for his inexcusable comparison, but his comments are offensive to the families who suffered horrific losses in Uvalde, as well as to any rational human capable of understanding the difference.

Not to mention that Gore’s obsessive focus on the U.S. as the main culprit is wildly inaccurate when China far exceeds US emissions:

The trends look even worse for China:

None of that is a deterrent for Gore though, whose desperation to remain relevant and continue receiving astronomical speaking fees means he’s willing to say anything to stoke fears about climate change.