AJ McCarron’s Wife, Katherine Webb, Is A Burgeoning Real Estate Mogul

Videos by OutKick

Every now and then, you’ve got to check in on Mrs. AJ McCarron, Katherine Webb-McCarron.

We all remember when Webb burst onto the scene, which led Brent Musberger to lose his gig for having the audacity to point out that an attractive woman is just that: attractive.

By the way, that was more than ten years ago. Ten!

Since then McCarron had himself an NFL career — with stops in Cincinnati, Oakland, and Houston — and most recently suited up for a season in the XFL.

However, the missus has been on her own career path: that of a burgeoning real estate mogul.

The one and only Miss Alabama 2012 posted some pictures of herself on Instagram posing in front of a property she had a hand in developing.

If you ever find yourself playing a round or two at Topgolf in Mobile, Alabama, you have Mrs. McCarron to thank.

Webb-McCarron said wrote that for the last year, she has been hard at work getting a development and real estate firm off the ground. Given the sign she posed in front of and the Topgolf taking shape, she was successful in that endeavor.

According to Daily Mail, AJ McCarron sat out two seasons after tearing his ACL in 2021 while with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal.

He returned to the gridiron in 2023 with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks.

“My six-year-old loves watching tape of me on YouTube. That’s a big reason I chose to return this way,” the former Alabama quarterback told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m enjoying this, and it’s a great way to create some memories for me and my boys.”

Follow on Twitter (or X, whichever makes you happy) @Matt_Reigle