AJ Brown Calls On NFL Players To Defy Cleat Policy Because They Can’t Fine Everybody

AJ Brown is ready to fight back against the No Fun League. He just has to get everyone else on board first.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver had to change his cleats during Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He wore bright green kicks for the first two possessions but swapped them for black ones late in the first quarter.

He said team equipment manager Greg Delimitros told him he “had to take them off or they were going to pull me out of the game.”

“You know,” he said, “I’m trying to stay on the field.”

“Yeah that rule sucks.”

AJ Brown on having to change his cleats in-game; thinks players should start a movement to wear what they want. pic.twitter.com/rwis5x7YkH — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 29, 2023

Under NFL rules, players can wear either white, black or a tertiary team color during games. The only exception is the “My Cause, My Cleats” week, where players can wear customized footwear supporting charities and causes they are passionate about.

By changing out of his neon cleats, Brown saved himself a $7,000 fine for the first offense. But now, the two-time Pro Bowler is calling for players to rebel against the “ridiculous” policy.

“Yeah, that rule sucks,” Brown said. “I really tried to bend the rules a little bit, but I think all players should just wear whatever they want to wear. They’re not going to be able to fine everybody in the league. So I think we should start that movement as players.”

AJ Brown wearing his illegal neon cleats. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Brown says he likes to wear the brightly-colored shoes so his daughter can see him more easily on TV.

“She got mad at me: ‘Why did I change the cleats?'” Brown said. “She’ll have to be OK. I’m not trying to come out [of the game].”

If everyone wore wild cleats, though, Brown’s wouldn’t stand out — which defeats the entire purpose.

We have to pick our battles in life. And I’m not sure this one’s worth it.