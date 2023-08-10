A.J. Brown Goes On Instagram Live Fresh Off Wisdom Tooth Pull And It’s Glorious

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown prior to last season. The move paid off in a big way — the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. And Brown provided everything that the team hoped he would.

His presence allowed quarterback Jalen Hurts to have a career year. Brown posted the best receiving totals of his career, nearly hitting 1,500 yards, setting a career-high 88 catches and tying a career-high with 11 touchdown grabs.

Brown caught six balls for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, yeah, he’s an elite athlete.

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in practice during Training Camp at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A.J. Brown gets wisdom tooth pulled, immediately posts live video while “coming down”

But from the: “hey, look, sometimes professional athletes are just like us!” department comes Thursday’s Instagram Live video from Brown.

Apparently, Brown had wisdom tooth surgery Thursday. And as anyone who is familiar with the trend of posting a video while coming down of dentistry drugs is aware, those videos lead to content.

Credit to Brown: he doesn’t go full “David After Dentist.”

He mostly rambles incoherently for about a minute. Thirty seconds in he says he has to go. And then proceeds to say he has to go for 30 more seconds. And he talks about “his boy Schmitty” a lot. Not clear who that is.

Just watch:

AJ Brown goes live on IG fresh off of getting his wisdom teeth removed 😂 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/vYu7saG1fZ — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 10, 2023

This is the wholesome NFL content that people need around this time of year. No arguing about whether or not training camp stats matter (they don’t). Or if a head coach throwing his assistant coach under the bus is OK (it isn’t).

Just a man and his phone.

And a lot of drugs from the local dentist.