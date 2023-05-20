AJ Brown Almost Hit By Car At Eagles Charity Bike Ride

Videos by OutKick

AJ Brown narrowly avoided disaster Saturday morning.

The Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver was participating in the team’s annual Eagles Autism Challenge race, when he went live on Instagram.

The video shows Brown riding his bike when suddenly the phone goes flying.

“AJ Brown almost got hit by a car on Instagram live,” someone tweeted.

Aj Brown almost got hit by a car on instagram live 💀 pic.twitter.com/B1epRPPH4I — JH♟️ (@SecretaryHurts) May 20, 2023

Luckily, Brown posted an update shortly afterward to let everyone know he was unharmed.

“I’m fine everyone,” Brown said. “Someone ran the stop sign. I didn’t fall off my bike, I just dropped my phone and got out of the way. Stay safe everyone.”

I’m fine everyone lol. Someone ran the stop sign😡 . I didn’t fall off my bike, I just dropped my phone and got out of the way . Stay safe everyone 👍🏽 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

The two-time Pro Bowler soon made light of the situation.

“I think I saw a star on the license plate,” Brown tweeted — jokingly suggesting the driver might have been a Dallas Cowboys fan.

I think I saw a star on the license plate 😂😂😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

Still, it doesn’t sound like Brown will be taking up cycling anytime soon.

After picking up his phone and resuming the live video, Brown said, “I’m finna call me an Uber.”

“This sh-t right here crazy, bro,” he said. “I ain’t doing this sh-t no more.”

And that was the biker that said pay attention, not the driver lol — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

So rest easy, Eagles fans. Assuming Brown doesn’t go joy riding his bike down the streets of Philly again, he’ll still be catching passes come September.

But let this be a lesson to you, kids: Don’t Instagram live and drive.