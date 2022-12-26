Traveling during the holidays is guaranteed chaos, but this year is even crazier than normal and flight cancelations are rampant. A historic winter storm swept across the country and brought cold weather, snow, and a lot of issues at the airport.

Flight delays were widespread and cancelations surpassed the 17,000-mark from the Thursday before Christmas to the Monday after. A large number of people were unable to get to their holiday plans, and even more were unable to get back home on time.

Christmas travel was utter mayhem in 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

And then there was Michael Mothershed.

The 28-year Pac-12 Conference football referee fell somewhere in the middle. He was trying to reach his destination on Christmas weekend, but was headed there for work.

Mothershed, who is set to retire after this season, was assigned to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. It was going to be his final game as a referee.

Unfortunately, he never made it. Mothershed’s flight to Michigan was among the thousands that never made it to where they were supposed to go because of weather.

So what did the Quick Lane Bowl do?

What any football team would. Tap the backup!

Jeff Servinski, a Big Ten referee living two hours away from Detroit in Midland, Michigan, had his phone ring on Christmas Day. Mothershed was out, so he was in.

When the Quick Lane Bowl kicked off Monday afternoon, it was Servinski’s game to call.

Meanwhile, as 6-6 Bowling Green and 6-6 New Mexico State played in the Motor City, the vast majority of holiday travelers remained stuck at the airport without much hope of getting home on time.

Winter weather wreaks havoc on holiday travel.

Mothershed not making his final game is a bummer, but he is not the only one effected this weekend. It is utter mayhem across the vast majority of the country.

It feels like every plane flight in America has been canceled or postponed in the last five days. This has to be the worst air travel situation of all time. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 26, 2022

Flights are being canceled at an astonishing rate and departure boards are covered in red.

The flight board at @DallasLoveField is wild. The red is canceled flights. Yellow is delayed. Tons of planes on the ground just sitting. Total cluster. pic.twitter.com/tSDFR53UCK — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) December 26, 2022

Airport lines are long and frustration is running high.

flights canceled, in line for canceled flights, I might just die here pic.twitter.com/JN9iZZ7J8Q — Discount Dave Grohl (@GuntFunkson) December 26, 2022

Today and tomorrow- @ATLairport says give yourself more time at the airport to get to your flight. The two days after Christmas are some of the busiest times of the year, only made worse by the weather and canceled flights @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/qwWLhbgDvb — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) December 26, 2022

It’s post-Christmas travel chaos for some people at Fresno Yosemite Int’l Airport. AeroMexico canceled a flight yesterday. The rescheduled flight is now delayed. Southwest also canceled a flight today. Lines are long as people try to rebook and get up in the air. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/qOmeHDL0zu — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) December 26, 2022

Even getting a bag is a problem. Luggage is everywhere, and nowhere at the same time.

It’s a bag blizzard at Tampa Intl



With so many canceled flights – especially Southwest – hundreds if not thousands of bags are stranded



Passengers have told us these are bags from flights that were canceled or from connection flights that never took off



Absolute nightmare pic.twitter.com/bKMz9Edzoa — Evan Axelbank Fox13 (@EvanAxelbank) December 26, 2022

Flight canceled! Now waiting for my bag. 2-4 hour wait! Unreal! pic.twitter.com/CQ8DnpXnAe — Bill Bellis (@BillBellis) December 26, 2022

Of the many airlines dealing with delays and cancelations, Southwest might be the most extreme.

As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Southwest had canceled 58% of its flights. That number jumped closer to 70% less than a half hour later.

As of 14:30 ET, Southwest Airlines has canceled 58% of its ~3900 scheduled flights for the day. 233 flights in the air now compared to 486 same time last week.



Airports with the greatest number of cancellations:



DEN: 335

MDW: 247

LAS: 239

DAL: 235

BWI: 204 pic.twitter.com/A7ZCxo3W4T — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 26, 2022

It has created complete and utter mayhem.

It's the same all over. I'm currently in the cancellation line in El Paso, after being rebooked this morning when they canceled my flight out of Austin last night. pic.twitter.com/bbiVxS1sIE — Donna (@ColoradoRunGal) December 26, 2022

Total collapse of Southwest Airlines in Oakland, California. I fly a lot and never seen anything like this. Every flight is cancelled/“delayed”. My flight to Phoenix was canceled because “the crew didn’t show up” pic.twitter.com/rJxbnyCf7w — Mike Bolen | Real Estate Investor (@mikebolen) December 26, 2022

This is the @SouthwestAir line for canceled/delayed flights at @slcairport



I talked to families stuck in Salt Lake for days trying to get home @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/FByafd1ttb — Ally O'Rullian (@AllyORullian) December 26, 2022

Huge line at MSP Terminal 2 for ⁦@SouthwestAir⁩ as hundreds of the airlines flights are canceled or delayed. Flights to Denver hit hardest. SW problems at Denver began last week – airline blames weather and absences. pic.twitter.com/PMaCptpFl2 — Rob Olson (@RobOlsonFOX9) December 26, 2022

@SouthwestAir says the high number of canceled flights at Austin Bergstrom is from effects of Winter Storm Elliot. Folks trying to rebook have been waiting in line 2.5+ hours@KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/CPMcOGnCMb — Mercedez Hernandez (@SadieOnTV) December 26, 2022

Air travel issues continue, but now in our area they’re largely related to one airline, Southwest. Video sent by a viewer of our sister station in Baltimore shows BWI Marshall, where Southwest has nearly 200 canceled flights today. 32 Southwest flights canceled at DCA, 10@ Dulles pic.twitter.com/tgurnJzwOX — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) December 26, 2022

Hundreds of flights canceled at Southwest Airlines. Many are staying hopeful and trying to make it back for Christmas 🎄.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/BaB3LW9yXo — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) December 25, 2022

Total collapse of @SouthwestAir at Midway. No crews…



Waited two hours in line to talk to a rep for a 9:30am DCA flight that keeps delaying the departure time every 15 minute for almost 5 hours now. Maybe cancel these flights so we can make alternative plans? pic.twitter.com/83GcU1wjPq — Tim is working and listening to music (@TimsWorking) December 26, 2022

If that wasn’t bad enough, the options are limited. Flights on Tuesday and Wednesday were already booked pretty solid, and people who had their flights canceled Monday filled the remaining seats.

As a result, Southwest announced that its San Diego airport does not have any available flights east until Thursday, Dec. 28.

Woah. @SouthwestAir just announced – if your flight has been canceled, there are no seats available to fly East until December 28th @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/qS6IVDY7Oe — Anna Laurel (@ALaurelNews) December 26, 2022

Absolutely brutal. And for the people who won’t be able to make it to work over the next few days, their companies don’t have a backup ref like the Quick Lane Bowl. Oof.