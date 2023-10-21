Air Force Will Wear Coolest Uniforms In America Against Navy, Despite Outrage Mob Being Upset

Videos by OutKick

Air Force will rock incredible uniforms today against Navy, despite some weak-minded people being upset.

The Falcons and Midshipmen play at noon EST in Annapolis, and it’s always special to see service academies play each other.

It’s a fun reminder that some things in sports are about a lot more than just the scoreboard. Everyone on the field today for Navy and Air Force has signed up to potentially pay the ultimate price for America, and that’s something to be respected and honored.

Air Force will also be wearing some incredible uniforms honoring the Doolittle Raid. You can check out what the uniforms look like below.

“You have struck the hardest blow of the war directly at the enemy’s heart. You have made history.”



THE DOOLITTLE RAIDERS pic.twitter.com/Vd4aHhv0jw — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 15, 2023

Air Force will wear epic uniforms against Navy.

For those of you who might have forgotten, Air Force unveiled the incredible uniforms back in August, and the woke mob wasn’t happy at all.

Some people took issue with the fact Air Force sent a tweet promoting the epic uniforms with the caption, “An ambush.”

Unfortunately, that tweet is no longer up. That’s a shame. The Falcons didn’t do anything wrong by promoting the Doolittle Raid. Bombing Japan in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor was 100% justified, and incredibly heroic.

People flipped out online, debate raged about whether or not honoring the Doolittle Raid was appropriate (it 100% is, and you can email me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com) and while the tweet is down, the uniforms will be worn today against Navy.

Critics did their best to kick and scream online, but fortunately, Air Force didn’t back down. The epic uniforms will be worn as planned.

The Doolittle Raid was a great American success story.

Japan bombed Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941, and killed thousands of people while striking a massive blow against the American Navy. The surprise attack would draw America into WWII. One of the most critical things that had to happen was that America had to strike back to let Japan know we wouldn’t take anything lying down.

Sixteen B-25 bombers were launched to strike Tokyo. Seven men paid the ultimate price on the raid, including three being executed. by the Japanese. Other crew members fled into hiding after crashing their bombers.

Air Force will honor the Doolittle Raid with awesome uniforms against Navy. (Photo by US Navy/Interim Archives/Getty Images)

The 1942 operation, while limited in scope, showed the Japanese the United States was already back on its feet and willing to fight.

That’s what Air Force is honoring today against Navy, and if people want to kick and scream about America dropping bombs on Japan in WWII, let them throw a tantrum. Japan was a sadistic and evil empire that killed thousands of Americans and other people in the region.

They had to be destroyed and that’s exactly what the American military did, and we shouldn’t apologize for it.

The Doolittle Raiders see the field Saturday 👀 pic.twitter.com/XgfjDVQYti — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) October 18, 2023

While Air Force should never have deleted the tweet from August about the uniforms being “an ambush,” I credit the Falcons for sticking with the uniforms honoring the men who carried out the Doolittle Raid. I’m a proud American, I support our military and I won’t apologize for it. Send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.