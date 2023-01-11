Air Force Academy Offensive Linesman Hunter Brown, Dead At 21

The Air Force Academy has announced the tragic death of offensive lineman Hunter Brown. He was just 21 years old.

The Academy released a news release in which it states that Brown suffered a medical emergency while walking to class on Monday morning. First responders were called to the scene and attempted to save Brown’s life, however, those attempts were unsuccessful.

Academy mourns tragic loss in cadet wing https://t.co/32tSxcVMt7 — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) January 10, 2023

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” head football coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement.

“He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

According to his bio on the Air Force Academy Athletics website, Brown was a sophomore and hailed from Lake Charles, Louisiana. Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management and a minor in French.

He was part of an Air Force football team that posted back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent said. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets, addressed cadets on Tuesday morning and informed them of Brown’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness I share with you that we have lost one of our own,” he said. “He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family.”

Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation. The Academy’s press release notes that this is standard procedure for all military member/on-base deaths.