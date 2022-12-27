Former Alabama And Texas WR Hits The Transfer Portal

Agiye Hall is looking for his third college football team.

The former top-100 recruit announced Monday that he’s, once again, running to the transfer portal. Hall started his college career at Alabama before spending this past season with the Texas Longhorns.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

In the portal 🧘🏿. let’s work. — agiye Hall (@HallAgiye) December 26, 2022

So far, Agiye Hall’s college career has been an absolute disappointment. He was a very hyped four star recruit who was supposed to be a major player for the Crimson Tide.

Well, that didn’t happen and he left after one season with the Crimson Tide that saw him catch a grand total of four balls for 72 yards. When he landed in Austin, fans expected him to be a major part of the passing attack with Quinn Ewers.

Agiye Hall leaving Texas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

However, the talented receiver was arrested prior to playing a game and caught just one pass for seven yards. It’s hard to put into words how underwhelming Hall has been as a college player.

He went from being a majorly hyped member of the 2021 recruiting class to not even getting on the field. He’s caught five passes in two years of college football.

It’s been a tough fall for one of the top WRs in the 2021 class.

Agiye Hall transferring for the second time. He previously played for Alabama before playing for Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, he’s looking for another team to welcome him with open yards. Given how much potential Hall has and his physical tools, there will definitely be suitors. However, there’s also no doubt he’s running out of chances. Hopefully, he finds a way to turn his career around.