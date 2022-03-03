Aggies WR Demond Demas Charged With Assault Of His Girlfriend And Suspended

Videos by OutKick

Wide receiver Demond Demas, one of Texas A&M’s top signees from its 2020 class, was suspended from the team indefinitely Wednesday after his arrest by the Brazos County Sheriff’s office on a charge of assault of his girlfriend over the weekend.

Demas, who is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, allegedly pushed his girlfriend’s head into a wall on Saturday, and after she bit his shoulder, he threw her from a bed to the floor, according to a probable cause statement from the sheriff’s office. She suffered a cut bottom lip that has swelled and loosened some teeth, the statement said. Texas A&M is located in Brazos County.

Demas, who caught 15 passses for 235 yards in 10 starts last season for the Aggies, was released on $5,000 bond Wednesday afternoon. He was also suspended from the team, according to Texas A&M.

A five-star prospect, Demas signed with the Aggies in 2020 as the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation and No. 15 prospect overall by Rivals.com out of Tomball High School in Tomball, Texas – 35 miles north of Houston. He committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 8, 2018. He played in four games in 2020 and was redshirted.

Demas, 21, was previously arrested for possession of marijuana in March of 2021, according to the Bryan-College Station Eagle newspaper.

“Demond Demas is a solid young man and a generational talent,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. “He looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be.”

Buzbee graduated from Texas A&M in 1990 and is a former member of the A&M Board of Regents, according to the Eagle.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher signed the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last month, and it includes three wide receivers from Texas. Five-star prospect Evan Stewart (6-1, 175) was the No. 4 receiver in the nation from Liberty High in Frisco. Chris Marshall (6-4, 200) is the No. 8 receiver nationally from Fort Bend Marshall High in Missouri City, and Noah Thomas (6-5, 187) is the No. 55 receiver out of Clear Springs High in League City.