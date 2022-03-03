in NCAAF

Aggies WR Demond Demas Charged With Assault Of His Girlfriend And Suspended

Wide receiver Demond Demas, one of Texas A&M’s top signees from its 2020 class, was suspended from the team indefinitely Wednesday after his arrest by the Brazos County Sheriff’s office on a charge of assault of his girlfriend over the weekend.

Demas, who is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, allegedly pushed his girlfriend’s head into a wall on Saturday, and after she bit his shoulder, he threw her from a bed to the floor, according to a probable cause statement from the sheriff’s office. She suffered a cut bottom lip that has swelled and loosened some teeth, the statement said. Texas A&M is located in Brazos County.

Demas, who caught 15 passses for 235 yards in 10 starts last season for the Aggies, was released on $5,000 bond Wednesday afternoon. He was also suspended from the team, according to Texas A&M.

A five-star prospect, Demas signed with the Aggies in 2020 as the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation and No. 15 prospect overall by Rivals.com out of Tomball High School in Tomball, Texas – 35 miles north of Houston. He committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 8, 2018. He played in four games in 2020 and was redshirted.

Demas, 21, was previously arrested for possession of marijuana in March of 2021, according to the Bryan-College Station Eagle newspaper.

“Demond Demas is a solid young man and a generational talent,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. “He looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be.”

Buzbee graduated from Texas A&M in 1990 and is a former member of the A&M Board of Regents, according to the Eagle.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher signed the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last month, and it includes three wide receivers from Texas. Five-star prospect Evan Stewart (6-1, 175) was the No. 4 receiver in the nation from Liberty High in Frisco. Chris Marshall (6-4, 200) is the No. 8 receiver nationally from Fort Bend Marshall High in Missouri City, and Noah Thomas (6-5, 187) is the No. 55 receiver out of Clear Springs High in League City.

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

