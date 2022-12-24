Afroman 2024: ‘Legal Weed For Everyone’ As Rapper Announces His Presidential Bid

“I was gonna run for political office, but then I got high…

I was gonna cast my ballot in that box, but then I got high…

Now my friends and family are all mad at me…

Because I got high, Because I got high, Because I got high…

Da-Da-Da-Da-DaDaDa”

Rapper and reggae star Afroman, known for his monster of a bong hit song “Because I Got High,” wants to become the next President of the United States.

The 48-year-old made the announcement during a recent show last week when he stated: “running for President in Twenty Twenty-Fro.”

He later posted the video on his Instagram page.

Afroman is ready to become the next President of the United States. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

AFROMAN’S “BECAUSE I GOT HIGH” WAS A STONER ANTHEM

The Grammy-nominated singer, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, pledges to be America’s “Cannabis Commander in Chief. Our Pot Head of State.”

All jokes aside, it seems that there may be some truth to Mr. Afroman’s political bid.

Jason Savage, his campaign manager expounded on the singer’s political promises. “There comes a time in the course of human events when change must be affected,” Savage wrote on Instagram. “That time is now. Americans are suffering, and the status quo is no longer acceptable.”

And hey, despite blazing an enormous amount of weed and being a proponent for legalizing marijuana, it appears it hasn’t made Afroman lazy.

He is already well ahead of other candidates and has laid out an 8-step political platform:

Decriminalization of cannabis Criminal justice reform Law enforcement reform Immediate halt of all foreign aid Reparations for African Americans Promotion of unity, peace and love Promotion of celebratory displays in professional sports Legalization of prostitution



IMAGINE PUTIN NEGOTIATING WITH AFROMAN

A platform that’s going to make changes in the sports, criminal justice, foreign aid, racial injustice AND cannabis and prostitution industries?! Afroman may become the first candidate to win a 99% majority.

No word yet on which political party he’s going to be leading. Something tells me the Green Party should get in touch with him ASAP though.

As far as rappers go, Afroman is a MUCH better candidate than his opponent. Who is that you ask? Kanye West, who announced last month he would be running for President as well. Based on Ye’s horrible anti-Semitic rants, NOBODY is going to be voting for Kanye.

Afroman has had his share of troubles with the law however. Most recently when his Ohio house was raided by police in August on suspicions of kidnapping and drug trafficking – but no charges were filed so apparently he’s all good. (Though he is mad that the cops allegedly stole $400 him during the raid).

Good luck running an attack ad against Afroman.

Imagine Putin or Iran or the Chinese trying to take advantage of HIM at the negotiating table?

I’m getting pumped up already just thinking about how much of a party the inauguration ball is going to be.

Who wouldn’t want to vote for THIS: