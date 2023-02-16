U.S. Afghan Official Suggests Beyonce And Lizzo Should Teach Afghan Girls About Black History Month

Videos by OutKick

Karen Decker might have sent the stupidest tweet of 2023, and it’s only mid-February.

Decker is the Chargé d’Affaires (a temporary ambassador) to Afghanistan. Despite the fact the country fell to the Taliban, the Biden administration has a weird approach to the situation. We don’t recognize the Taliban, but we’re not totally cut off.

Karen Decker sends incredibly stupid tweet about Afghanistan. (Credit: United States Government)

Well, America might want to cut off ties completely after the unbelievably stupid tweet sent by Decker. What does Decker think Afghan girls and women need now that they live under the iron fist of the Taliban? Money? A way out? Perhaps weapons to rise up and defeat the blank of oppression? Nope. They need a little #BlackGirlMagic that would make Beyonce proud.

“Are Afghans familiar with #BlackGirlMagic and the movement it inspired? Do Afghan girls need a similar movement? What about Afghan Women? Teach me, ready, to learn. #BlackHistoryMonth,” in a now-deleted tweet that tagged the pop star, Lizzo and Regina King. Beyonce and Lizzo would be murdered in Afghanistan for simply existing and dressing as they do, but that must have slipped Decker’s mind.

This is a wildly dumb tweet from Karen Decker about Afghanistan.

In case you’re wondering just how not serious this situation is, Decker was previously the director for Afghanistan operations for the Afghan relocation effort (CARE) from September 2021-August 2022, and as Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul from September 2018 to September 2020.

Not a great time for the situation in Afghanistan, especially 2021-forward. Yet, her official government page describes her as someone who “specializes in conflict resolution and crisis management.”

Anyone who had any involvement with Afghanistan the past few years shouldn’t ever claim to be a specialist in managing crisis or conflict resolution. But, hey, at least the adults are in charge, right?

The Taliban now rule Afghanistan. (Photo by Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This is a perfect example of why identity politics are so insane. Afghan women and girls are being enslaved and oppressed ever since the Taliban took over.

Afghanistan is back in the stone ages and this genius is out here tweeting about Beyonce and #BlackGirlMagic.

How exactly is that going to help people resisting the Taliban? They need pressed metal capable of accepting detached magazines that hold 7.62×39 ammo (that’s an AK-47 for you rookies out there). What the good people of Afghanistan, who were abandoned to a lifetime of despair under the Taliban, don’t need is idiotic tweets crafted through America’s pathetic view of identity politics.

If this is the adults being in charge, Afghanistan is screwed. Do not get in a gun fight and see Karen Decker running to your aid. She won’t be bringing ammo and supplies. She’ll just bring a tweet about race and pop stars.