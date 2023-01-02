AFC Championship Preview? Bet The Bills To Beat The Bengals On Monday Night Football

The Chiefs may have something to say about it but Monday night’s matchup between the Bills and Bengals could be a conference championship preview. Buffalo is in position for the #1 seed and Cincinnati won the AFC last year, and this meeting will feel like a playoff game.

Our five picks using health advantages have us with a good 4-1 week. Dallas won and covered; an easy Chargers win; a low scoring Atlanta/Arizona contest with back up QBs and a Steelers late comeback account for the three wins. The Chiefs who are among the healthiest teams won but did not cover and was our sole loss this week. The overall record is now 49-32-4 (+17 against the spread) thru Week 17.

BUF -1 @ CIN

Both the Bills and Bengals have had their injury issues but now are in a good spot. Josh Allen’s throwing elbow injury is behind him now. Ja’Marr Chase is healthy again after his hip issue. Defensively, Buffalo is surviving the loss of Von Miller and Micah Hyde with #1 CB Tre’Davious White improving after his comeback from last year’s ACL. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is down #1 CB Chidobe Awuzie and likely without defensive end Sam Hubbard.

The key for us leaning to take the Bills over the Bengals in this evenly matched affair is on the offensive line. Buffalo returns key center Mitch Morse coming off his sixth career concussion. Meanwhile, Cincinnati loses key right tackle La’el Collins last week to an ACL/MCL.

One final week of the NFL regular season left and our playoff previews are coming.