AEW Eeportedly Suspends CM Punk, As His Future Is Again In Question

AEW has suspended CM Punk and Jack Perry after the two wrestlers engaged in a real-life physical altercation on Sunday moments before the All In pay-per-view in London.

Sports Illustrated confirmed the suspensions on Tuesday. Fightful says AEW has yet to inform Punk directly of the suspension.

CEO Tony Khan acknowledged the incident during the post-show presser, adding the company would not comment further pending an ongoing investigation.

Punk and Perry will remain suspended until at least the completion of the investigation.

There are two reported sides of the story, with the consensus that Punk confronted Perry backstage, shoved him, and proceeded to put him in a chokehold.

The incident stems from a spot during the pre-show in which Perry shouted “It’s real glass, cry me a river” into the camera, in reference to a report that Punk prevented him from using “real glass” during a stunt on television:

Again, the altercation is not part of an on-screen storyline. The melee was “real,” to use a word.

The suspensions come at the most inopportune time for AEW. All In set the record for all-time paid attendance with 81,035. It was the biggest event in AEW history. Yet instead of celebrating the success, fans and reporters are focused on a backstage brawl.

Moreover, this Sunday is AEW’s fifth annual flagship pay-per-view, All Out (not to be confused with All In). The show and AEW’s three weekly television programs — Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision — will all broadcast from Chicago, CM Punk’s hometown.

There are Chicago fans who buy tickets only to see CM Punk, many of whom purchased tickets weeks ago.

This year, AEW booked the United Center for Collision and All Out, knowing CM Punk would help sell tickets for a larger venue. The smaller NOW Arena in Chicago was the previous home of the event.

It’s now unlikely Punk will be at either show. In fact, it’s more likely he does not return to AEW at all.

As we argued Sunday, Tony Khan needs to fire CM Punk:

Sunday is at least the third physical altercation that Punk has been involved in backstage over the past 12 months. And Punk has only been in the locker room for two of the past 12 months due to injury.

He averages over one altercation per month.

Notably, next week marks one year since CM Punk punched Matt Jackson backstage at All Out (not to be confused with All In).

AEW had to include lawyers following last September’s melee, the one in which Punk punched Jackson and his friend, Ace Steele, bit Kenny Omega’s arm.

Punk finally returned to the company in June, only to reportedly shove Ryan Nemeth up against a wall and demand the company ban wrestlers he doesn’t like from Collision.

CM Punk starting his first backstage brawl.

AEW is better with CM Punk. WWE was better with CM Punk. But his emotional instability made a mess of both locker rooms.

WWE eventually realized Punk was not worth the headache. AEW should soon conclude the same.

Were Tony Khan to give Punk another chance, what reason is there to believe Punk wouldn’t, well, punch someone else behind the scenes?

Punk doesn’t respect AEW. He didn’t respect WWE. He didn’t respect UFC, where he lasted two fights. He didn’t respect Fox Sports, where he lasted a few shows.

Punk is a cancer. He’s a loser. He’s a legal liability. CM Punk undermined AEW and all of its performers during the proudest week of the company’s history.