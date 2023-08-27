It’s About Time For Tony Khan To Get Rid Of CM Punk: AEW All In

Videos by OutKick

AEW founder and CEO Tony Khan opened the All In post-show presser by confirming that a real-life incident occurred backstage before the start of the event.

Multiple reports say there was a physical confrontation between wrestlers CM Punk and Jack Perry before Punk’s entrance to open the pay-per-view.

Khan told reports the company is investigating the incident and cannot comment further.

It is notable that Khan, not reporters, first cited the altercation.

Fightful reports that there are two sides to the story, per usual.

Punk’s side says Perry got into his face, bumped him, and Punk choked him in defense. The other side says Punk walked up to comfort Perry and then punched him.

Another wrestler by the name of Miro tweeted that Punk’s version of the story is “fake and untrue.” Fightful confirmed Miro was near the scene of the altercation.

The incident stems from a spot during the pre-show in which Perry shouted “It’s real glass, cry me a river” into the camera.

The line is in reference to a recent report that Punk and Perry were involved in a backstage argument during an episode of AEW Collision over Perry wanting to use real glass for a stunt. Ultimately, Perry was not allowed to use real glass during the episode.

A subsequent report from PWInsider suggests AEW initially agreed with Punk’s version of events, reporting that “Jack Perry was ordered to leave the stadium [and] CM Punk is STILL backstage.”

But AEW did not confirm that report. Nor have other outlets. And wrestling is accurate about half of the time.

CM Punk on AEW.

Punk, Perry Tell Different Story

Furthermore, it’s easier to believe Perry’s side of the story.

CM Punk has lost the benefit of the doubt by, well, punching and shoving people backstage.

Sunday is at least the third physical altercation that Punk has been involved in backstage over the past 12 months. And Punk has only been in the locker room for two of the past 12 months due to injury.

He averages over one altercation per month.

Notably, next week marks one year since CM Punk punched Matt Jackson backstage at All Out (not to be confused with All In).

Punk finally returned to the company in June, only to reportedly shove Ryan Nemeth up against a wall and demand the company ban wrestlers he doesn’t like from Collision.

Note: All of the incidents involving Punk are unrelated to the on-screen storyline.

In fact, AEW had to include lawyers in last September’s melee, the one in which Punk punched Jackson and his friend, Ace Steele, bit Kenny Omega’s arm.

If any other wrestler on the roster behaved like Punk, they would have been fired more than a year ago.

However, Punk is the biggest draw in the company; its newly formed Saturday show, Collision, is built around him; and, he has historically moved ratings.

Therefore, he remains employed.

For now. At some point, Tony Khan will draw the line. He has to.

Punk has made a mess of the AEW locker room for the better part of a year. His downside now outweighs his upside, which remains substantial.

While CM Punk makes AEW better, it doesn’t need him. Tony Khan is an elite booker and recruiter. He has assembled a deep roster of stars, both new and old.

MJF, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega (the best the company has), The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Jay White, and Chris Jericho are just as interesting as Punk — and are without the perpetual drama and real-life violence.

In fact, MJF might be a bigger draw than Punk. MJF’s one Collision appearance outdrew all of Punk’s, but for the show’s debut.

All you have to know about CM Punk is that Khan had to address his incident after the biggest show in the history of the company.

All In on Sunday set the record for all-time paid attendance with 81,035. All In is among the most successful wrestling events in wrestling history, easily the most successful in AEW history.

Yet, instead of focusing on the record-breaking attendance, the crowd, and the matches — the focus is on another backstage altercation involving CM Punk.