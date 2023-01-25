Adult Swim, Hulu Cut Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Creator

Both Adult Swim and Hulu have announced that their relationships with Rick And Morty creator Justin Roiland have ended as he faces domestic violence charges.

Earlier this month, reports began to circulate that the Orange County District Attorney’s office had charged Roiland with several domestic violence offenses. Those included one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Those are some serious charges, and if found guilty Roiland could face seven years behind bars and substantial fines.

Roiland has pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney said, “we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence.”

Rick And Morty creator Justin Roiland at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb)

Adult Swim And Hulu Both Severed Ties With Justin Roiland

Adult Swim announced Roland’s departure from Rick And Morty via the show’s official Twitter account.

Roiland voices both of the title characters on the show. Given the network’s plans to continue, it’s clear they will recast those roles.

Roiland created the immensely popular series for Adult Swim along with Community creator Dan Harmon. The show debuted in 2013 and eventually transitioned from a cult favorite to a mainstream hit.

In 2018, Adult Swim ordered 70 additional episodes which will take the series through a tenth season.

Roiland has also worked on a pair of shows for Hulu. He co-created, produced, and did voices for Solar Opposites and did voices in the new series Koala Man. The streaming platform and 20th TV Animation both announced that their relationship with Roiland had come to an end.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” they said in a statement.

Roiland had a hearing earlier this month. Another hearing is scheduled for April, however, a trial date has not been set.

