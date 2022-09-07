Adult Man Snags Ball Intended For Young Girl

There are many, many examples of adults stealing baseballs from kids, but this one that happened at a recent Washington Nationals game is one of the more egregious.

A group of young girls was on hand to watch the Nats and were about to get the thrill of catching a ball from a Big Leaguer. Nationals first baseman and outfielder Joey Meneses lobbed a ball to the girls. One of them reached for the throw, but… she wasn’t quite quick enough.

Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/itcQFseOQO — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 2, 2022

Just as that poor girl was about to catch a ball from one of her heroes, in swoops the guy in the Juan Soto shirsey.

Credit where credit is due: faux Juan Soto has some quick feet. Guy came out of nowhere and in a blink of an eye, he was wandering back to his seat with a souvenir meant for a child.

That didn’t appear to be baseball’s greatest bleacher villain Zach Hample, but it fits his modus operandi.

Fortunately, the Nationals reached out to make things right.

Thank you @Nationals for reaching out and apologizing to hear that our experience that night was negatively impacted. They are sending something our way and hope that this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one! ❤️⚾️ — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 7, 2022

So, everything worked out (for the most part).

It’s always a bad look to hop in front of a kid and take a ball, especially when a player threw it to them.

Now, a foul ball? Then it’s every man, woman, and child for themselves.

If you can chase it down it’s yours. Yeah, it’s always a good look to give it to a kid or the chick sitting behind you, but go ahead and keep that one if you want.

You’ve earned it.

