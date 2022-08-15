Adrien Broner Cites Mental Health For Pulling Out Of Weekend Fight

Four-time world boxing champ Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) is backing out of his junior welterweight fight against Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday, citing mental health issues as the reason for his abrupt cancelation.

Broner’s social media had been promoting the Showtime-led fight leading up to his announcement on Monday.

In a statement posted Monday, Broner apologized to the fans for his decision and added that his mental health, amid a recent slump in his career, requires priority at the time.

“Sorry to all my fans but mental health is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring,” Broner said in his statement. “I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with [their] boxing career and that is something I won’t do.”

Adrien Broner has withdrawn from Saturday's fight citing mental health. pic.twitter.com/uD4x5BwNl7 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 15, 2022

“Just pray for me. I love the sport of boxing to (sic) much to not give my all and I feel like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I be dam if I make that mistake again,” he added.

Broner’s career is notorious for achieving four world titles in four different weight classes. He last fought in February 2021: defeating Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1) by unanimous decision.

Figueroa and Broner have been attempting to organize a fight since 2018. The two were scheduled to fight on April 21, 2018, until Figueroa pulled out due to injury.

Undercard fighter Sergey Lipinets is set to replace Broner for the Showtime main event on Saturday; sources told ESPN.

According to TMZ Sports, Figueroa called out Broner’s cancelation as a punk move.

“What really passes (sic) me off is that now this mf wants to use #MentalHealth as a fkn excuse,” Figueroa said in a tweet. “That I have ‘a problem’ w because that’s BS! You don’t get to cry #MentalHealth now, mf!

“You don’t get to undermine mine and countless other’s (sic) journey and struggles w #MentalHealth because of your undisciplined/childish dumb ass!”

