Adrian Peterson Owes Motor Oil Company Castrol $60K According To Suit

NFL free agent Adrian Peterson is at odds with motor oil Castrol over a contract the company canceled in 2014 after he was facing child-abuse charges. The company alleges that Peterson — the NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher — owes the company $60,000.

In 2013, Peterson inked a deal to “publically promote” Castrol EDGE synthetic motor oil. However, after he was accused of hitting his son with a wooden spoon.

Castrol canceled the deal citing a clause that allowed them to do so in the event of scandal or embarrassment. The company also wanted Peterson to repay part of his advance.

According to the New York Post, Peterson never repaid the money, so Castrol went to a judge in 2020 to get him to fork over a pro-rated refund. The judge agreed in 2021, but Castrol says he still didn’t pay the money the company was demanding.

It says that Peterson’s management company — known as Adrian Peterson All Day Inc. — owes $60,540 plus fees from the judge’s ruling in 2021.

Castrol’s filing in Manhattan Supreme Court says that Peterson’s company has “failed to pay the award, in whole or in part.”

Adrian Peterson comes in at No. 5 on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 14,918 to his credit. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Peterson has 15 NFL seasons under his belt since coming into the league in 2007. Peterson had his breakout years with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007 to 2016.

He spent the 2021 season splitting time with the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans.

Last month, Peterson hopped in the boxing ring against another former NFL running back, Le’Veon Bell.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle